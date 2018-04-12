Hop onto Neral-Matheran toy train with heritage steam engine

Railway fans and steam engine lovers can rejoice as the Central Railway will have an inaugural run of a heritage steam engine between Aman Lodge and Matheran railway stations of the Matheran toy train on April 14.

The engine will run on diesel and will have only two coaches as it is not able to take the load of additional coaches. The train will be operated at a speed of 8 kmph. The fare of the train with the steam engine will be different but has not been decided yet. The steam engine will be operated only on special orders in the future.

The CR will also place a rotating table in the coach and turn it into a restaurant. Hindustan Times had reported on April 2 that the CR plans to convert one coach of the train into a restaurant that will serve local cuisine. This is being done to make the iconic Neral-Matheran toy train more tourist-friendly on the lines of the toy train that runs between the hilly region of Kalka and Shimla.

“We plan to model the train on the lines of the Kalka- Shimla toy train. One coach of the train will be turned into a restaurant. A round table is being constructed which will serve as a rotating restaurant. Further, JJ School of Arts will be appointed as a consultant for the project. We are also looking at options to make use of the red soil,” said SK Jain, divisional railway manager, CR.

Few heritage structures which are with the Railways and near the Matheran station will also be revamped and a food court is also likely to be opened opposite the station.

Furthermore, Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) will be roped in to attract tourists to the Neral-Matheran region.