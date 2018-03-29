Mumbai civic body to set up 20 collection centres for banned plastic items

A week after state government’s notification banning the use, storage, sale, distribution and transportation of select plastic items, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is finally prepared with the key points for implementing the ban.

As the first step towards implementation, the civic body will create 20 collection points in high footfall areas, such as markets and railway stations, where citizens can drop banned plastic items such as bags, plastic cutlery, thermocol and decoration items. Consumers have between 15 days and one month and manufacturers have up to three months to make these changes, before BMC starts taking punitive action against violators.

The collected items will be then sent to recyclers, informed a senior civic official. BMC is likely to increase number of collection points in the coming days.

In addition to this, registered self-help groups will be allotted spaces by the civic body to sell cloth and paper bags to consumers in civic markets. To facilitate the transition, BMC is preparing a list of cloth, jute and paper bag manufacturers and small scale industries, which will be uploaded on the BMC website with their contact details.

All 24 ward officers have been asked to prepare a list of plastic recyclers, which will also be uploaded on the website for citizens’ reference. Manufacturers and organisations interested to register as ‘plastic free Mumbai volunteers’ can contact the civic body on 8291652979.

BMC initially decided to stay away from penalty implementation and concentrate on the awareness campaign for first month. Similar to the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the civic body is planning to tie up with celebrities for the campaign against plastic usage and has planned to run campaigns in civic schools.

“Our initial focus will be awareness campaigns and not penalty collection,” said Nidhi Chaudhary, in-charge of the ban implementation. Following the end of the one-month period, BMC will form ‘plastic ban squads’, with name tags and uniforms, to levy penalties.

The Maharashtra Plastic and Thermocol Products (Manufacture, Usage, Sale, Transport, Handling and Storage) Notification, 2018 was issued on March 23. It banned the manufacture, use, storage, distribution, wholesale and retail sale, import and transportation of select plastic items.