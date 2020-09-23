e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Shiv Sena corporator Rajendra Deolekar succumbs to Covid-19

Shiv Sena corporator Rajendra Deolekar succumbs to Covid-19

Shiv Sena MP described Devlekar

mumbai Updated: Sep 23, 2020 14:15 IST
Ankita G Menon | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Ankita G Menon | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Kalyan
Shiv Sena leader had been hospitalised for a few days due to Covid-19 infection.
Shiv Sena leader had been hospitalised for a few days due to Covid-19 infection. (Courtesy-Twitter-@rajendradeolekar)
         

Shiv Sena leader and former mayor of Kalyan Dombivli municipal corporation, Rajendra Deolekar, 54, succumbed to Covid-19 on Tuesday night. He was hospitalized for the last few days and had been recently brought to Mumbai for intensive care after deterioration in his health.

Deolekar, a sitting corporator of Milind Nagar and Gholap Nagar in Kalyan West, is survived by his wife and two daughters.

“This is a huge loss to us; Deolekar worked on the ground level, was a learned councillor and did a lot of work for the city during his mayoral tenure as well. We have been losing many party workers who were working continuously during the pandemic; these are Covid martyrs. Deolekar’s demise is a huge loss for the city, we had personally visited him in the hospital a few days ago and were hoping he would get better soon,” said Shrikant Shinde, Shiv Sena MP from Kalyan Constituency.

Also Read: Maharashtra’s Covid-19 case tally rises to 1,242,770, toll stands at 33,407

In April, two people were booked for spreading rumours about Deolekar’s illness at Khadakpada Police station in Kalyan.

tags
top news
Monsoon session, scheduled to go on till Oct 1, curtailed due to Covid-19
Monsoon session, scheduled to go on till Oct 1, curtailed due to Covid-19
Bharat Biotech inks deal with US varsity for Covid intranasal vaccine
Bharat Biotech inks deal with US varsity for Covid intranasal vaccine
NDA and Grand Alliance engaged in poster wars on Patna streets
NDA and Grand Alliance engaged in poster wars on Patna streets
India prepared for a long haul over disengagement but not yield an inch in Ladakh
India prepared for a long haul over disengagement but not yield an inch in Ladakh
China builds 11 structures in disputed area, triggers border row with Nepal: Report
China builds 11 structures in disputed area, triggers border row with Nepal: Report
Sushant case: Maha Congress questions probe by central agencies
Sushant case: Maha Congress questions probe by central agencies
Covid-19: Mumbai records 104% increase in cases during Sept
Covid-19: Mumbai records 104% increase in cases during Sept
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs RRMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In