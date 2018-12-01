I think everyone has music within themselves: Milind Date

Music composer and flautist, Milind Date earned an Emmy nomination for his compositions in the war-documentary titled, Among The Believers (2015). He studied under the tutelage of Ajit Soman and is one of the senior disciples of flute virtuoso Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia. The 48-year-old composer, who is known for his exquisite musical styles, will be seen performing with Milind Date Ensemble, his fusion project band, at the second edition of Under The Tree, an annual musical gathering in the city.

Excerpts:

Tell us about the Milind Date Ensemble and what can Puneites expect from the gig today?

Milind Date Ensemble is my project of fusion music. My concept of fusion is that to create different music while keeping the originality intact as much as possible of a particular genre. In my performance, there is lot of interaction between the musicians and the audience. I think everyone has music within themselves. I shall be creating music along with the audience by making them a part of my music.

You are known for your fusion variations. Are you working on anything new?

Recently, I composed music for designer Shalaka Pandit’s Bandish collection. She designed according to different ragas and compositions. It was quite different from what I had till now. Currently, I am working on a fusion album, which I think will have a completely new approach to music. These compositions are more likes songs than instrumental tracks. The challenge has been to make them sound like fusion or jazz fusion than just a track that someone is playing on the flute. The album is nearly complete and I hope to release it soon.

Milind Date

What do you think of the music scene in Pune today?

The music scene in Pune is quite good. There are many concerts happening all round the year. Puneites enjoy all kinds of genres such as Indian classical and rock . However, I wish there are more music concerts happening in the city.

You have performed all around the globe. Which has been the most interesting performance till date?

I have performed over 3,000 concerts all over the world. All of them are special and memorable. But, I remember some concerts in South Korea, where ambassadors of more than 36 countries were present in the audience. Another special concert was when I performed for a Buddhist monastery. It was a serene and different experience.

How has music helped you personally and professionally?

Music is my life. I have been fortunate enough to be associated with some of the greatest musicians, work with them and learn from them. It has helped me to become a better human being.

What are your forthcoming projects?

Currently, I am composing music for a film and you may hear a lot of my fusion work in it. I am also working on three different albums. I think the flute is the perfect instrument, which has the most soothing sound and effect on our minds. I want people to find peace within themselves with the help of my music. Hence, one of my albums is based on meditation and relaxation music. The recordings are done and all the albums are in the mixing stage. So, hopefully within the next few months, I should be releasing all the three albums.

MORE INFO

What: Under The Tree Season 2

Where: At Akshar Nandan School, Senapati Bapat Road.

When: December 2, from 6.30pm.

First Published: Dec 01, 2018 17:46 IST