Noida’s first musical fountain starts dancing in Sector 91

noida Updated: Oct 05, 2020 22:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The city’s first musical fountain was opened to the public in Sector 91 by the Noida authority on Monday. The fountain has been developed at a cost of ₹4.4 crore at the medicinal park that is part of the Biodiversity Park near the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, officials said.

A music and sound show will be organised in the evening daily, officials said. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the authority will allow entry to only 75 visitors at a time to enjoy the musical fountain.

“Visitors can enjoy the musical fountain in medicinal park located in Sector 91. There will be no entry fee for visiting the fountain that will entertain the visitors and also send across meaningful messages via music. The visitors can enjoy the show daily after 7pm without any charges,” said Rajiv Tyagi, general manager, Noida authority.

On Monday, some shows on ayurveda were organised as part of the inauguration ceremony. During the laser and sound show, patriotic songs were played for visitors, the officials said.

“Every day, we will play patriotic songs and stories about the legendary personalities, who played a crucial role in the field of art, history, health, politics and social service, among others,” said Tyagi.

Spread over a 75-acre green area along the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, the Biodiversity Park in Sector 91, once it becomes ready, would be the city’s largest park. The authority has planted as many as 4,322 traditional trees, including neem, jamun, banyan and mango, besides 19,625 ornamental trees.

