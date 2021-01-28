IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Opinion / From State policies to actions, how Trump is being held accountable
Trump ran the country for four years without being held accountable by anyone. The defeat on November 3 and Trump’s subsequent incendiary actions, culminating in the insurrection of January 6, has changed all that. Because of those failures, Trump has entered the accountability zone. (AFP)
Trump ran the country for four years without being held accountable by anyone. The defeat on November 3 and Trump’s subsequent incendiary actions, culminating in the insurrection of January 6, has changed all that. Because of those failures, Trump has entered the accountability zone. (AFP)
opinion

From State policies to actions, how Trump is being held accountable

The Senate trial is just the first of many landmines Trump will have to navigate going forward. He is also likely to face an array of civil and criminal lawsuits at the federal and state levels, on issues ranging from financial illegalities, to abuse of power, and insurrection-related charges.
READ FULL STORY
By Frank Islam
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:36 PM IST

In the first three days of his new administration, United States (US) President Joe Biden signed a total of 30 executive actions aimed at stopping or reversing Donald Trump’s policies. They include executive orders to terminate the construction of a nearly 2,000-mile long wall on the US-Mexican border; end the Muslim ban that restricted entry of citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries; return the US to the World Health Organization; rejoin the Paris Agreement on climate change; and, halt the crackdown on immigration to the US.

Biden has moved fast to unveil a stimulus package to kickstart the US economy. The damage done by the former president, who came to power promising to “put Americans back to work” is reflected in a simple data point — more Americans were in the workforce when he entered the Oval Office on January 20, 2017, than when he left on January 20. But the immediate priority for Biden is tackling Covid-19 on a war-footing. Under Trump’s watch, more than 400,000 Americans lost their lives to a virus that he constantly downplayed.

Before the failed insurrection he inspired on January 6, few had expected Trump to fade away quietly. The conventional wisdom was that he was going to travel across the country addressing tens of thousands of adoring supporters, getting his loyalists elected to various local, state and federal races, and remaining relevant in national politics to make another potential presidential run in 2024.

In addition to these political activities, which would freeze the 2024 GOP primary field, there was another equally pressing matter — rescuing his business, which has been losing money every year since his presidential bid in 2015. January 6 changed all of those calculations, and turned much of the country, except for Trump loyalists and committed Republican supporters, against him.

Trump ran the country for four years without being held accountable by anyone. The defeat on November 3 and Trump’s subsequent incendiary actions, culminating in the insurrection of January 6, has changed all that. Because of those failures, Trump has entered the accountability zone.

After being impeached by the House of Representatives for the second time, the first president to suffer that fate twice, he could be convicted by the US Senate in a trial to begin in the week of February 8.

To some extent, the likelihood of conviction will depend on the quality of the case made during the trial. To a greater extent, it will depend on what direction former Senate Majority Leader and now Minority Leader Mitch McConnell decides to take the Republican Senate establishment.

If the Republican establishment senators conclude that Trump is guilty and that it is in the country and the party’s best interest to convict him, they will vote to do so. They understand that if Trump is not convicted, he will be a major disruptive and destructive force and the Republican Party will remain a Trump party. On the other hand, if he is gone, the Republican leadership will have a chance to refocus the party away from Trumpism. The Senate trial is just the first of many landmines Trump will have to navigate going forward. He is also likely to face an array of civil and criminal lawsuits at the federal and state levels, on issues ranging from financial illegalities, to abuse of power, and insurrection-related charges.

Even before the Capitol riots, several of Trump’s businesses were under water. He needs to come up with more than $400 million in the next few years to pay back various lenders. His ability to raise that kind of money seems unlikely due to the fact that Trump’s businesses have been built around the Trump brand. The value of that brand had diminished significantly for many in the US before the January 6 insurrection. That event made the brand almost toxic.

What a difference an election can make. In 2016, Hillary Clinton and the Democrats learned the hard way that votes indeed have consequences. Now it’s Trump’s and the GOP’s turn to learn that.

Frank F Islam is an entrepreneur, civic leader, and thought leader based in Washington DC.

The views expressed are personal

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
The deeply troubling images of the protesters forcibly entering Red Fort, attacking the police at various places and threatening mediapersons have shaken the romantic illusion of the hardworking farmer as men and women of honour. By breaking the law, the tractor became a weapon of self-destruction. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
The deeply troubling images of the protesters forcibly entering Red Fort, attacking the police at various places and threatening mediapersons have shaken the romantic illusion of the hardworking farmer as men and women of honour. By breaking the law, the tractor became a weapon of self-destruction. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
opinion

What went wrong on Republic Day?

By Rajdeep Sardesai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:45 PM IST
Farm leaders overestimated their ability to control a large and diverse group, while Delhi Police underestimated the scale of the rally
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trump ran the country for four years without being held accountable by anyone. The defeat on November 3 and Trump’s subsequent incendiary actions, culminating in the insurrection of January 6, has changed all that. Because of those failures, Trump has entered the accountability zone. (AFP)
Trump ran the country for four years without being held accountable by anyone. The defeat on November 3 and Trump’s subsequent incendiary actions, culminating in the insurrection of January 6, has changed all that. Because of those failures, Trump has entered the accountability zone. (AFP)
opinion

From State policies to actions, how Trump is being held accountable

By Frank Islam
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 07:36 PM IST
The Senate trial is just the first of many landmines Trump will have to navigate going forward. He is also likely to face an array of civil and criminal lawsuits at the federal and state levels, on issues ranging from financial illegalities, to abuse of power, and insurrection-related charges.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The pandemic has specifically elevated the significance of social factors in the current moment, and environmental factors in the long-term. According to a study by the University of Oxford, there is a positive correlation between the average environmental, social and governance (ESG) scores of organisations and their countries’ macro-economic performance. (REUTERS)
The pandemic has specifically elevated the significance of social factors in the current moment, and environmental factors in the long-term. According to a study by the University of Oxford, there is a positive correlation between the average environmental, social and governance (ESG) scores of organisations and their countries’ macro-economic performance. (REUTERS)
opinion

How the Covid-19 reset can help firms build a sustainable future

By CP Gurnani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 02:43 PM IST
Many learnings have emerged out of our dealing with the unforeseen situation, which includes increased focus on stable, sustainable economies, clean and green environment and above all, quality of life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India is witnessing an economic transition, social change, the rise of Hindutva and increasing support for a strong Centre. The attempt to hoist a flag at the Red Fort is a symbol of the battle over the nature of the State (PTI)
India is witnessing an economic transition, social change, the rise of Hindutva and increasing support for a strong Centre. The attempt to hoist a flag at the Red Fort is a symbol of the battle over the nature of the State (PTI)
opinion

India’s quest for a strong, high-end State

By Abhinav Prakash Singh
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:56 AM IST
Hindutva is filling in a historic vacuum of creating a pan-Indian, centralised State. This explains the churn
READ FULL STORY
Close
If there is reason for optimism, it’s that over the past year, the world has seen the largest public health effort in its history (REUTERS)
If there is reason for optimism, it’s that over the past year, the world has seen the largest public health effort in its history (REUTERS)
opinion

Covid-19: The power of global cooperation

By Bill Gates and Melinda Gates
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:56 AM IST
While 2020 will be remembered as the year a global threat touched nearly every person on the planet, we hope 2021 will be remembered as the year the whole world benefitted from an equitable and effective Covid-19 response
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wildlife experts hope that the budgetary allocations will move beyond tigers and elephants to many species in need of attention (HT Photo)
Wildlife experts hope that the budgetary allocations will move beyond tigers and elephants to many species in need of attention (HT Photo)
opinion

In a post-pandemic world, a green budget as a vaccine for nature

By Bahar Dutt
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:31 AM IST
Forest officers complain that while budgets are announced with great fanfare, how much reaches the states and when is crucial. Due to the delay in disbursement of funds, salaries to frontline staff and daily wage workers also get delayed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the season of budget presentations, with the economy reeling under the impact of Covid-19, we will, of course, expect the Centre to step up its expenditure (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
In the season of budget presentations, with the economy reeling under the impact of Covid-19, we will, of course, expect the Centre to step up its expenditure (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
opinion

Reshape spending, at the Centre and in states

By Pulapre Balakrishnan
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:28 AM IST
It should concern us that only about a fifth of public expenditure goes towards capital spending and the social sector. This needs reconfiguration
READ FULL STORY
Close
The vehement opposition the party faced between 2014 and 2016 led them to conclude that despite the party’s historic win, there is an obstructionist cabal that thinks that the BJP has no right to govern India (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
The vehement opposition the party faced between 2014 and 2016 led them to conclude that despite the party’s historic win, there is an obstructionist cabal that thinks that the BJP has no right to govern India (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)
opinion

The roots of the BJP’s unilateralism

By Rahul Verma
UPDATED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:29 AM IST
It believes that the opposition to its policies is not principled. But it shouldn’t underestimate social forces
READ FULL STORY
Close
If a couple marrying under SMA did not want their details to be made public, they could not be compelled to do so. (AFP)
If a couple marrying under SMA did not want their details to be made public, they could not be compelled to do so. (AFP)
opinion

The Allahabad High Court stands up for personal liberty

By Gautam Bhatia
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:17 AM IST
The judgment of the Allahabad High Court represents an important judicial pushback against the dominant ideology of State interference in questions of marriage, including by empowering social and vigilante groups.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The legal tool of temporary injunction has become a gagging tool for plaintiffs to shut down books that portray them in harsh light (Shutterstock)
The legal tool of temporary injunction has become a gagging tool for plaintiffs to shut down books that portray them in harsh light (Shutterstock)
opinion

Free speech and the death of a book

By Chiki Sarkar
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:15 AM IST
In the last four years, I have dealt with two such cases, and I have a small list of books. Most of my fellow publishers have also dealt with such cases in the last few years — in some cases they have won, in others they have withdrawn the book. A legal tool that is to be used sparingly is turning into a weapon wielded with far less care, far less thought.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Non-elected institutions such as the judiciary and media have to play a balancing role. The danger is when they also come to be perceived as the voices of the majority and against non-majorities. People will then resort to methods that Ambedkar rejected as unconstitutional (Manoj Dhaka/Hindustan Times)
Non-elected institutions such as the judiciary and media have to play a balancing role. The danger is when they also come to be perceived as the voices of the majority and against non-majorities. People will then resort to methods that Ambedkar rejected as unconstitutional (Manoj Dhaka/Hindustan Times)
opinion

A roadmap to reform democracy

By Ram Madhav
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:16 AM IST
Elected institutions must become less majoritarian, while other institutions must give voice to non-majorities and provide balance
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden swears in presidential appointees in a virtual ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, after his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States, January 20, 2021 (REUTERS)
US President Joe Biden swears in presidential appointees in a virtual ceremony in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, after his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States, January 20, 2021 (REUTERS)
opinion

How I erred on Biden and Blinken

By Karan Thapar
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:26 AM IST
For a man who makes a career out of talking, I missed out on two God-given opportunities because I felt I had nothing to say. I met Biden in July 2013 in Delhi, but didn’t take sufficient interest in him. in 2015, i interviewed Antony Blinken, but failed to stay in touch
READ FULL STORY
Close
In India, many women in general and those with disabilities in particular have to face poverty, poor health conditions, little or no income, lower education levels and isolation. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
In India, many women in general and those with disabilities in particular have to face poverty, poor health conditions, little or no income, lower education levels and isolation. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
opinion

Focusing on women with disabilities

By Lalita Panicker
UPDATED ON JAN 24, 2021 06:25 AM IST
Government schemes, which have been a lifeline for so many women in these trying times, must be responsive to the needs of women with disabilities. For a start, the government could use its robust grassroots systems with its health workers to create awareness in families about the need to not compromise on health and education for women with disabilities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bose started a newspaper, rose steadily through the Congress, organised ground movements with his rousing addresses, and eventually became mayor in 1930.
Bose started a newspaper, rose steadily through the Congress, organised ground movements with his rousing addresses, and eventually became mayor in 1930.
opinion

Firebrand who shaped Bengal’s politics, culture

By Tanmay Chatterjee
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:07 AM IST
Born in Cuttack in 1897 in a prominent Bengali family, Subhas Chandra Bose went to college in erstwhile Calcutta and chose the city as his political arena.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Heads of states of important countries stood by him and Netaji lit the fire of the freedom struggle beyond India’s shores.
Heads of states of important countries stood by him and Netaji lit the fire of the freedom struggle beyond India’s shores.
opinion

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: Champion of freedom who inspired the world

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:35 AM IST
Netaji was born in Cuttack in Odisha in 1897, graduated from Kolkata, and proved his mettle by becoming an Indian Civil Services (ICS) officer. But he was not accustomed to a life of comfort and amenities that came with his job. He was a warrior, who had to wage the freedom struggle.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP