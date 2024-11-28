Make sports integral to school education

“Sports teaches you character, it teaches you to play by the rules, it teaches you to know what it feels like to win and lose — it teaches you about life.” -- Billie Jean King Annual talent search programmes in schools will help us in identifying young athletes with potential (HT Photo)

Providing avenues to play sports and learn from those experiences is the key for our mainstream formal education systems to help children discover their potential, and grow into well-rounded individuals. Apart from the imperative to create a strong sports culture which can have obvious positive societal impacts in terms of health and well-being, a medal or win at the international stage helps every Indian position themselves as true vishwa vijetas (world champions). As a nation striving to expand our footprint on the global elite sports stage, we must ensure that children are exposed to different sports at an appropriate age to help identify talent and then build on that foundation. It’s time we view sports not just as a regular extracurricular activity in schools, but as an integral part of our educational pathways.

On World Children’s Day, I had the privilege of participating in an inspiring interaction with Abhinav Bindra, India’s first individual Olympic gold medallist, and several extraordinary sports achievers from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) and Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs). This event brought together young talent from across the nation, both physically and virtually, to learn from a champion who embodies the spirit of excellence, perseverance, and humility.

Bindra’s words struck a chord with the dazzled audience. He spoke about the balance needed between academics and sports, underscoring that the values learned on the field, excellence, respect, and friendship are indispensable in life. He emphasised that while technology and modern education systems continue to evolve, they cannot teach the life skills that sports naturally impart — resilience, teamwork, and the ability to handle pressure. These are lessons every child in India deserves to learn, and it is our duty to ensure that no child is left behind in this journey.

During the interaction, I was deeply moved by the story of Kumari Jyothi, a young para-athlete from JNV Ranga Reddy, who won a silver medal in javelin and two bronze medals in shot put and discus at the World Ability Sports Games. When I playfully asked her if her almirah was now overflowing with medals, her confident response that she still had many more to win was a testament to her determination.

To build a stronger foundation for sports in India, our focus must be on transforming schools into hubs where sports and education go hand in hand. Schools must be equipped with the necessary infrastructure, including well-maintained playgrounds and access to trained coaches. Harmonising academic and sports calendars is equally important. A well-planned annual sports calendar will enable participation in competitions without compromising studies. Complementing this, a digital repository using the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) ID to track student-athletes’ progress, achievements, and performance can provide structured pathways for nurturing talent.

It is also important to recognise the advantage of early exposure of children to sports. Annual talent search programmes in schools will help us in identifying young athletes with potential. Regular sports festivals that bring together students of all skill levels foster community spirit and break down social barriers. The involvement of stakeholders such as parents and teachers in such events ensures their active participation, making them integral to the ecosystem of talent development. By broadening the scope of engagement, we can make sports a unifying force that goes beyond competition.

The goal is to build a culture where sports are seen as both a right and a responsibility. Like Bindra had aptly noted, embracing sports as part of policymaking can have far-reaching impacts on public health, education, and nation-building. His suggestion for a targeted audit of playgrounds and sports infrastructure is a call to action for all stakeholders.

Reflecting on the day, one of the most significant takeaways for me was the emphasis on the mental and emotional growth sports foster. Champions are made not just on the field but through the discipline, exposure, and values they acquire off the field. This perspective aligns with our vision to create an ecosystem where every child has the opportunity to dream, to play, and to excel.

India stands at a pivotal moment in its journey toward becoming a global leader in sports. By integrating sports into education and fostering inclusivity and excellence, we can unlock the potential of millions of young minds.

Jayant Chaudhary is minister of State (independent charge), ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship, and minister of State, education. The views expressed are personal