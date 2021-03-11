IND USA
With mainstream secularism facing a credibility crisis, those who have suffered the most are Muslims. They appear to be looking for alternatives that go beyond clichéd and bogus definitions of secularism. (Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
opinion

The hypocrisy of India’s secular polity

The centrist secular space that rejects religion as a marker of political identity is being hollowed out
By Rajdeep Sardesai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 05:48 PM IST

At a media conclave in 2018, Sonia Gandhi made a candid confession. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), she claimed, had managed to convince many people that the Congress is a “Muslim party”. Her remarks, in a sense, were an admission that Nehruvian secularism had failed to combat the rising tide of political Hindutva. Gandhi’s words also echoed the party’s AK Antony committee report, drafted in the aftermath of the 2014 poll debacle but never made public, that the Congress was seen as “pro-Muslim” and “anti-Hindu”. Three years later, the party’s predicament is even starker, with its secular identity once again being questioned for aligning with Muslim parties.

In Kerala, the Congress’s long-standing alliance with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) is under the scanner with both the ruling Left Front and the BJP targeting the party for being partial to the League’s interests. In Assam, the Congress has tied up with businessman-politician Badruddin Ajmal’s All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), a party representing the concerns of the state’s Bengali-speaking Muslim immigrant population. And in West Bengal, the Congress is part of a Left-led alliance that includes the Indian Secular Front (ISF), a party started by Abbas Siddiqui, a cleric, whose public utterances are contentious. In each instance, the BJP has unsurprisingly been flagging these alliances to consolidate its Hindu votebank.

The nature of these alliances and the reaction to them reflect the deepening crisis within the Congress and, indeed, within mainstream secular politics. For the Congress, this is a crisis that has been building up for decades, ever since Indira Gandhi inserted “secularism” in the Preamble in 1976. Her move was driven by realpolitik, designed to consolidate her hold among the minorities while cornering her political rivals. Unlike Jawaharlal Nehru, for whom secularism was an article of faith, Indira Gandhi was guilty of practicing lip-service secularism, especially after returning to power in 1980. Then be it in Punjab, Assam or Jammu and Kashmir, she appeared to shun the pretence of secularism in the race for votes by aligning with religious forces of all hues.

Rajiv Gandhi, as prime minister (PM), put further strain on secular values by appeasing both Hindu and Muslim fundamentalists. The politics of running with the secular hare and hunting with the communal hound through the turbulent 1980s would culminate in the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992 and propel the BJP into a position of power.

Since then, while the saffron brotherhood has gone from strength-to-strength, the Congress has struggled to find a consistent ideological and organisational response to the challenge posed by strident Hindutva nationalism. The party has oscillated between a Manmohan Singh as PM affirming that minorities, particularly Muslims, have the “first claim” on government resources to a Rahul Gandhi going temple-hopping ahead of a Gujarat election and the party asserting that he is a “janeudhari” Hindu. As a result, the centrist secular space that rejects religion as a marker of political identity has over time been hollowed out.

The Congress now finds itself caught between a rock and a hard place. Appealing to any kind of Hindu sentiment only leaves it looking like a “B team” of the BJP, an unconvincing copy of the original party of majoritarianism. The shortlived Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh attempted this with its version of cow politics but with little resonance on the ground. On the other hand, forging alliances with smaller, Muslim-centric parties also appears like a temporary fix for uncertain electoral gains. For example, in Assam’s surcharged post-Citizenship (Amendment) Act politics, the Congress-AIUDF alliance may sweep the Muslim-dominated seats of lower Assam but will inevitably spark off a counter-polarisation in the rest of the state.

In a sharply divided Bengal, a tie-up with the ISF is not only ideologically incompatible but will only further split the Muslim vote between Mamata Banerjee and the Left-Congress-ISF alliance, thereby improving the BJP’s chances. Ironically, the Left, which attacks the Congress in Kerala for its IUML partnership, has had few compunctions in pushing for an alliance with an Islamist party in Bengal — it is these underlying hypocrisies in the secular project that have weakened it morally and politically.

Sadly, the worst sufferers in the credibility crisis facing mainstream secularism have been the minorities. Isolated and demonised by the Hindutva brigade, their patriotism routinely called into question, the Rightward lurch in Indian politics has only made Muslims feel fearful and resentful. Their anxieties and grievances with secular politics have seen many younger Muslims turn to the likes of Asaduddin Owaisi as potential protectors and defenders of the faith.

In the recent Gujarat local body polls, for example, Owaisi’s party, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won seven of the eight seats it contested in Godhra and emerged as the main Opposition party in Modasa town. Most of these seats were previously won by the Congress. Clearly, even Muslim voters are looking for alternatives that go beyond clichéd and bogus definitions of secularism.

Post-script: The BJP has attacked the Congress’s secular vision for aligning with an Islamic cleric in Bengal. However, the party happily advertises the fact that India’s most-populous state is run by a saffron-robed Hindu head priest affiliated to a religious monastery. Or are the rules in votebank politics different for different people?

Rajdeep Sardesai is a senior journalist and author

The views expressed are personal

The Western Indian Ocean Region matters

By Yashwant Raj
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 10:41 PM IST
Just that acknowledgement of a key strategic imperative was enough for those frustrated by prolonged inaction on this front
Redesigning India’s reservation system

By Alexander Lee
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:37 PM IST
The current system is indifferent to the level of social disadvantage of those who are not members of a quota category and assumes that the disadvantages of those within each category are the same.
India must reject the one nation-one election idea

By Asaduddin Owaisi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:46 PM IST
Simultaneous elections will undermine the Constitution, weaken democracy, and annihilate regional parties. Administrative convenience or expense can't be an excuse
Instituting accountability on the Internet

By Rajeev Chandrasekhar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 05:42 PM IST
India has signalled it will harness the good of the internet effectively to fuel its rise. At the same time, it is proceeding to evolve a culture of accountability that ensures that internet never becomes a safe haven for those who seek to misuse it.
How we the people are responsible for the spread of the virus

By Gopalkrishna Gandhi
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 06:42 AM IST
Can the authorities who are serious about supporting the vaccination roll-out with a compliance roll-in, consider three urgent suggestions?
In Kabul, a strategic defeat for the US

By Vivek Katju
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 06:42 AM IST
The elaborate United States (US) draft "Afghanistan peace agreement", and its impatient letter to Afghan president Ashraf Ghani, once again reveal the strategic defeat of the US in a country that has been "the graveyard of empires"
Embracing techno-alliances of the future

By Pramit Pal Chaudhuri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 10, 2021 06:45 PM IST
The US will soon stitch together coalitions. If India plays its cards right, it could become a major hub for these techno-alliances
The significance of the LoC ceasefire for bordering communities

By Sameer Arshad Khatlani
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 06:55 AM IST
A similar engagement led to the ceasefire agreement first in 2003 that translated into over a half-decade calm in Kashmir and a degree of healing. Build on the current moment.
Defence: The disjunct between words and action

By C Uday Bhaskar
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 06:55 AM IST
PM Modi's emphasis on the military as a "future force", is timely but operationalising it will be a challenge
How Covid-19 can transform health care

By Sandhya Venkateswaran
UPDATED ON MAR 10, 2021 06:54 AM IST
The pandemic disrupted life, livelihoods, education and health like little else in recent history
New Delhi’s new regional calculus

By Harsh V Pant
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:13 PM IST
India is giving peace a chance from a position of strength, after showing it can adequately defend its interests when challenged
The changing nature of urban homes and women’s lives

By Rukmini Sen
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:25 PM IST
This pandemic highlighted the gendered implications of work-from-home and stay-at-home — in terms of increased labour and violence. The home remains a nuclear, heterosexual, marriage-reproduction-based space. A renewed political discussion around housework is needed as much as a re-articulation of what relationalities constitute this home.
In Bengal, the BJP’s now-or-never moment

By Sandip Ghose
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:25 PM IST
With successive state governments at perpetual loggerheads with Delhi for over 50 years, there is a widespread feeling that Bengal has missed the development train. Therefore, Bengal's voters may like to give the BJP's promise of a "Double Engine Ka Sarkar" a chance, turning this into a wave election. Like Mamata Banerjee's call of "Ebar or Never" in the 2000s, BJP is fighting this election based on a now-or-never spirit. For the Left and Congress, however, the writing on the wall appears to be Never–Ever.
The battle for a UT and BJP’s South ambitions

By Venkatesha Babu
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 09:18 AM IST
  BJP is hoping that its NDA alliance of AINRC, AIADMK and itself along with the three nominated members will be able to come to power against the Congress – DMK combine.
