6 km metro trial run from PCMC to Phugewadi successful

Updated: Jan 03, 2021, 21:24 IST

Pune Metro successfully conducted a six kilometre trial run between Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Phugewadi. It is a priority stretch of Pune Metro and services are expected to start commercial operation on this stretch soon.

Last year, Pune Metro completed a successful trial run on the same route in one kilometre stretch from PCMC to Sant Tukaramnagar station. According to Pune Metro officials, Covid-19 had disrupted the work for six to seven months. Nevertheless, this important stage was passed by the Metro on Sunday. Pune Metro completed 45 per cent of work. Metro has sped up the work in PCMC to Swargate reach-1 and Swargate to Ramwadi reach-2 via duct, station and underground routes work is in progress in these two reaches.

On Sunday, the metro departed from PCMC station at 1.30 pm and it reached Phugewadi station at 2.00 pm. DD Mishra, executive director, Ravi Kumar, chief project engineer and metro officials Sandeep Sakale, Shriram Manjhi, Raja Raman and Ravi Tata were present.

Chetan Phadke operated the train.

The test was successfully completed by observing the safety of the railway track. This is an important step of the Pune Metro to complete work within the deadline. For the trial run, the Metro used three coaches.

Dr Brijesh Dixit, managing director Mahametro said, “It is the success of hard work. Due to support of all Punekars, it has happened.”

Hemant Sonwane, general manager of Pune Metro said, “This is the first time we have conducted a trial run of Metro train on a 6-kilometre stretch. Earlier, it was only one kilometre trial run from PCMC to Sant Tukaramnagar. PCMC to Phugewadi is our priority stretch which we want to start on a commercial basis as soon as possible.”

Pune Metro has applied to Pune Metro Research Design Standardization (RDSO) commissioner of metro railway safety and railway board to seek permission.

This test is one of the crucial parts to get permission from the agencies.