Pune region to get dedicated centre to handle infectious disease

The national institute of virology (NIV) Pune has proposed a new regional centre dedicated to handling outbreaks of infectious diseases in Pune.

The proposed centre will be set up within the premises of Dr Naidu hospital for infectious diseases, Sangamwadi and will consist of not only isolation wards but also pre-isolation wards, as well as developed critical treatment units or intensive critical units (ICU).

The centre will cover Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Pune cantonment board, Khadki cantonment board and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

Dr Mandeep Chadha, deputy director of NIV Pune said, “The idea is to handle and treat outbreaks and new emerging diseases with state-of-the-art infrastructure. NIV will guide health department officials in developing wards, setting up infrastructure and purchasing the right kind of equipment.”

Sanjeev Wavre, assistant health officer, PMC said, “So far we have held two meetings with NIV officials. The next meeting is scheduled for March 2 where the developmental plan of the centre will be discussed. Naidu hospital was selected as it has a history of tackling epidemics such as severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARs) and H1N1 influenza. ”

Dr RR Gangakhedkar, head of epidemic and communicable diseases, Indian council of medical research, including NIV, said, “The possibility of an outbreak is higher during monsoon, and hence it is good to be well prepared. The initiative will prove beneficial for the people of Pune and periphery.”

First Published: Feb 27, 2019 16:29 IST