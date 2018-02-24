Babbar Khalsa International, International Sikh Youth Federation men on list of 9 ‘Khalistani’ operatives given by Captain to Trudeau

Chandigarh

Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) men are among the nine Canada-based alleged Khalistani operatives whose names were given by Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau three days ago for stern action.

These “wanted” men, described by the state government as “Category A” operatives, are alleged to be involved in terrorist activities such as financing and supplying weapons, besides trying to radicalise youth and children, in the state. While six of them are members of the ISYF, three others are said to be associated with the BKI and Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF).

The list, given by the CM to Trudeau during their meeting in Amritsar on Wednesday, is being viewed as significant as the names of two of these terrorist outfits also figured in the subsequent talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian counterpart. A text of the framework of cooperation on countering terrorism and violent extremism put out by the ministry of external affairs (MEA) named BKI and ISYF alongside groups such as the Al Qaeda, Islamic State and Pakistan-supported Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Of those named, Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Gurjeet Singh Cheema, Gurjinder Singh Pannu, Gurpreet Singh and Malkeet Singh, alias Fauji, already have cases against them in Punjab, said a senior officer privy to the list. The remaining four, who have been either frequently visiting Pakistan or are in constant contact with Pak-based militants and involved in raising funds for terrorism-related activities, are on the “watch list” of intelligence agencies, he said.

Nijjar, who hails from Phillaur in Jalandhar district, is wanted in four cases, including the 2007 Shingaar cinema blast in Ludhiana in which six persons were killed. A red corner notice was issued by Interpol against the 40-year-old operative in 2014-15 for “terrorist act, punishment for attempt to cause explosion, or for making or keeping explosives with intent to endanger life or property”.

Besides raising a KTF module and giving funds for purchasing weapons to support terrorist activities, including hate crimes in Punjab, Nijjar, who is now based in Surrey, allegedly trained four Sikh youth in using AK-47 and sniper rifles in Mission Hills in British Columbia in 2015, according to intelligence agencies. One of them, Mandeep Dhaliwal, was allegedly sent to India for targeted killings, but was caught by Punjab Police in May 2016.

Cheema, a former resident of Jogi Cheema village in Gurdaspur, who is presently based in Brampton, has been allegedly involved in recruiting operatives and providing funds to them. He visited Punjab sometime in March or April 2017 to operationalise a module to carry out terrorist activities in Punjab and gave money a month later for purchase of weapons, besides arranging weapons from the border (Pakistan) and locally.

When the state police arrested three persons owing allegiance to Pakistan-based ISYF chief Lakhbir Rode from Gwalior in August 2017, Cheema’s named had also cropped up. He had travelled to Gwalior with two of them earlier to collect pistols, according a a statement issued by the police after the arrests. A case was registered against Cheema, along with Pannu and Gurpreet, both presently residing at Brampton in Ontario, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act.

Pannu, who belongs to Sarhali (Tarn Taran), is accused of providing funds to module members between June 2016 and February 2017 for purchase of weapons, whereas Gurpreet, who hails from Moga, allegedly sourced two pistols in collaboration with one Harmeet, who operates from Pakistan, for a terrorist module. “Cheema and the other two belong to ISYF and are interconnected,” said the official.

Malkeet, who hailed from Amritsar and is presently based in Surrey (British Columbia), went to Canada after allegedly forming a three-member BKI module in 2014 for carrying out “hate crimes” and sourced weapons from Uttar Pradesh. Last year, a case was registered against him at Mukandpur police station in Nawanshahr for carrying out unlawful activities.