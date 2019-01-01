From clothes to accessories, everything black banned at PM Modi’s rally in Jharkhand’s Palamu

Alerted over the para-teachers’ possible attempt to show black flags to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Palamu district police in Jharkhand have banned entry of anything that is black — from garments to personal accessories — inside the venue where the PM will address a public meeting on January 5.

Modi will kick off the revival of the long pending North Koel Irrigation project, locally known as Mandal Dam, besides launching a new water pipeline project for parched Palamu and Garhwa districts online from the Chiyanki airstrip at Daltonganj in Palamu district. While the irrigation project will cost Rs 1,622.27, the water pipeline project will cost Rs 1,136 crore. The PM will spend an hour at Daltonganj during his visit to Jharkhand.

In a similar action, the Palamu police had earlier stopped people from wearing anything black or carrying black bags while attending a programme at Daltonganj where the chief minister Rabhubar Das was also present. They were later allowed to enter after removing black apparels.

In a missive sent to the deputy commissioners (DCs) of Latehar, Palamu, Garhwa and Chatra districts, the Palamu superintendent of police (SP) had urged them to direct all participants who will attend the PM’s meeting including the government employees to ensure that they did not carry anything black with them.

The missive reads, “Government employee/common man will neither wear black paint, shirt, coat, sweater, muffler, tie, shoes, and socks nor carry black shawl, bag, cap and a piece of black cloth to the PM’s meeting venue. They should all be informed beforehand to carry a valid identity proof with them for smooth entry inside the venue.”

Palamu SP Indrajit Mahatha said, “This is simply a pro-active advisory as part of our preparedness to maintain the participants’ dignity during the programme.”

