The Uttar Pradesh housing and urban planning department has proposed the concept of Bazaar Streets in its draft of the Uttar Pradesh Building Construction and Development Bylaws 2025, which aims to replace the existing 2008 regulations. The draft, now open for public feedback, proposes a significant shift by allowing increased commercial activity within residential zones, a report published in the Hindustan Times newspaper said. Bazaar streets concept introduced in draft Uttar Pradesh Building Bylaws 2025 (Representational Photo)((Studio Ghibli style image created using ChatGPT)(ChatGPT)

Under the new provisions, Bazaar Streets must have a minimum right-of-way of 12 metres—or as specified in the master plan—with commercial usage permitted across the entire plot depth. The ground and first floors will be reserved for commercial use, while residential use will be allowed on upper floors and optionally on the lower levels upon request. Notably, the draft places no height restriction on buildings along these streets, except where limitations apply due to heritage sites, protected monuments, airport zones, and other statutory constraints, the report said.

A former Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) town planner, speaking on condition of anonymity, was quoted by the newspaper as saying that previously, commercial activities were allowed only on roads 12 metres wide or more. “Now, retail shops may be permitted on roads with widths as narrow as nine metres—and in built-up areas, even six metres,” the official said.

In a departure from earlier norms, commercial activity will now be allowed not just on the ground floor but also on the first floor of eligible buildings.

Transit-oriented development zones specified

The draft Uttar Pradesh Building Bylaws 2025 also introduces updated norms for mixed-use development, including revised Floor Area Ratios (FAR) for buildings located in Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) zones.

In Ghaziabad, the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) has earmarked TOD zones within a 1.5 km radius of all eight Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) stations, as outlined in its draft Master Plan 2031, the report said.

These TOD zones—aligned with the national TOD policy of 2017 and updated state guidelines from 2022—permit a blend of residential and commercial usage, aimed at creating compact, walkable, and high-density urban nodes around mass transit.

The 2025 draft incorporates all amendments and notifications made to the 2008 bylaws and aims to overhaul urban development norms. The first bylaws were introduced in 2000, and the current ones, formulated in 2008, have undergone periodic amendments.

Citizens can submit their objections or suggestions in writing at the housing and urban planning department’s office in Vibhuti Khand, Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, or via email at ctcpbuildingbyelaws2025@gmail.com within the 15-day feedback window, officials said