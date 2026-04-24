MHADA puts 295 apartments up for sale in Pune district on a first-come, first-served basis

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has put 295 affordable homes up for sale in Pune district on a First-Come, First-Served (FCFS) basis. This follows MHADA's announcement of a similar scheme for selling 118 apartments in the Mumbai real estate market. MHADA has put 295 affordable homes up for sale in Pune district on a First-Come, First-Served (FCFS) basis. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

According to MHADA, apartments that remain unsold after two lottery rounds can be offered under the FCFS scheme. MHADA's Pune Housing and Area Development Board (PHADA) will handle the online registration for the sale.

Online application date The MHADA announced that the registration process will start on May 4, 2026 at 11 AM on MHADA's official website: https://bookmyhome.mhada.gov.in.

Of these 295 flats, 113 are under the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) MHADA scheme and 182 are under the Pimpri-Chinchwad Region MHADA scheme.

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Configuration and location According to MHADA, the scheme offers 1RK, 1BHK, and 2BHK flats in various areas within Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal limits, including Chikhali, Tathawade, Wakad, Lohgaon, Mundhwa, Yeolewadi, Wagholi, Kiwale, Fursungi, Dudulgaon, Pisoli, Balewadi, Hadapsar, Punawale, and others.

"With variations in size, pricing, and amenities across projects, applicants will have the flexibility to choose options best suited to their requirements. MHADA Pune Board appeals to interested applicants to refer to the detailed information booklet available on the official website before applying. The booklet provides comprehensive guidance about the scheme and the application process. Applicants must complete their registration through the same website," MHADA said in a statement.

The MHADA said that those wanting to purchase the apartment must pay an Earnest Money Deposit (EMD), which is fixed at ₹20,000.

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MHADA's Mumbai FCFS Scheme In February 2026, MHADA floated 118 apartments under the FCFS scheme; 64 were sold, while the remaining units saw limited buyer interest. The authority is now looking to offer these unsold homes at discounted rates to improve uptake.

The flats were offered for sale in areas such as Kandivali, Charkop, Shimpoli, Antop Hill, Wadala, Powai, Malad, Mankhurd, Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Byculla, Tardeo, Lower Parel, Sion, Juhu, and Andheri.

More than 70% of the 118 apartments MHADA offered under the FCFS scheme in Mumbai were priced below ₹2 crore. According to the price bifurcation on MHADA’s website, 40 flats are available below ₹1 crore, over 70 units fall under the ₹2 crore category, while 28 apartments are priced between ₹2 crore and ₹8 crore.

Also Read: MHADA may cut prices of 50+ unsold Mumbai flats under the First Come, First Served scheme by up to 20%

“We are planning to reduce prices by 10%–20% for apartments that remain unsold under the FCFS scheme. Around 64 units are currently unsold, this is an approximate figure, and the exact number is being finalised,” said Milind Borikar, CEO of MHADA's Mumbai Board had told Hindustan Times Real Estate.

“The price reduction will be decided on a case-by-case basis, as we will need to factor in the ready reckoner (RR) rates of each area. The extent of the price cut will be determined accordingly,” said Borikar.