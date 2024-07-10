NYC penthouse sells for $135 million in priciest deal since 2022

(Bloomberg) -- A penthouse at Aman New York has sold for $135 million, making it the most expensive home purchased in Manhattan this year. A penthouse at Aman New York has sold for $135 million, making it the most expensive home purchased in Manhattan this year. (Representative photo)(Unsplash)

The five-story apartment atop the historic Crown Building on Fifth Avenue was sold as unfinished space that the buyer is responsible for building out, a spokesperson for developer OKO Group said. The deal for the roughly 12,500-square-foot (1,160-square-meter) unit works out to more than $10,000 a square foot.

The transaction tops the $115 million purchase in June of an apartment at the nearby Central Park Tower. It’s also Manhattan’s priciest sale since January 2022, when an entity linked to Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. co-founders Joe Tsai and Jack Ma closed on a $188 million unit at 220 Central Park South.

The pair of recent nine-figure deals suggest that even as the median price of apartments sold in Manhattan has fallen from record highs, some super-wealthy buyers still have an appetite for lavish homes.

OKO Group’s in-house residential brokerage team handled the penthouse sale, which closed late last week. A spokesperson for the project declined to disclose the buyer’s identity or to provide photos of the unit.

The development firm — founded by Aman’s chief executive officer, Vlad Doronin — completed the conversion of the former office building at the corner of Fifth Avenue and 57th Street in 2022.

In addition to its 22 condos, the project has more than 80 hotel rooms, a spa, fitness center, restaurants and other amenities to which homebuyers have access.

