Ranveer doesn’t bring his stardom to sets: Amruta Subhash

Back from Cape Town, South Africa, Amruta Subhash is overwhelmed with the response to the trailer of her next film. The Ziprya (2018) actor will be seen playing actor Ranveer Singh’s mother in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy. Interestingly, when Amruta was approached for the role, Zoya did not ask her to audition. “I am grateful that my work is seen by the right people. Zoya saw my films Island City (2015) and Raman Raghav 2.0 (2016). She also shared the entire script with me and asked for my opinion. Film-makers rarely give such respect and liberty to character actors. I have been fortunate enough to work with such people,” says Amruta.

She is all praise for Zoya and adds that the combination of great writing, direction and acting weaved together brings out a great product. “Zoya mesmerises you professionally and personally too. Her creativity is brilliant and tends to amaze you in everything she does. She surprised me with the genre that she has attempted this time,” adds Amruta.

On sharing screen space with actors Ranveer and Vijay Raaz, Amruta adds that it was a luxury. When it comes to Ranveer, she says that he is one of those rare actors, who is untouched by his fame and success. “He doesn’t bring his stardom to the set. We spoke at length about our individual acting processes. I discussed his character Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat (2018). He was surprised how I picked on the unloved factor of the role. His humility helps with a smooth functioning on the set as there is no pressure,” she says.

Further, having been a fan of Vijay since her National School of Drama days, Amruta enacted one of his scenes during their rehearsals for Gully Boy. She says, “When you have good actors opposite you, the give and take becomes effortless and easy. He slides in and out of a scene so effortlessly. He is a miracle and a sight to watch.”

First Published: Jan 14, 2019 20:30 IST