e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 18, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Sex and Relationship / Safe sex under lockdown: Argentine official has some advice for digital lovers

Safe sex under lockdown: Argentine official has some advice for digital lovers

An Argentine official has given some on-air sex education for onanistic lovers in the time of the coronavirus, underscoring how the pandemic and lockdown in response to it are shaking up every aspect of people’s lives.

sex-and-relationships Updated: Apr 18, 2020 13:54 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Buenos Aires
The coronavirus lockdown has led to an increase in sales of sex toys in countries ranging from Denmark to Colombia.
The coronavirus lockdown has led to an increase in sales of sex toys in countries ranging from Denmark to Colombia.(Unsplash)
         

An Argentine official has given some on-air sex education for onanistic lovers in the time of the coronavirus, underscoring how the pandemic and lockdown in response to it are shaking up every aspect of people’s lives.

Jose Barletta, a doctor with the country’s health ministry, said in a televised broadcast that people needed to wash their hands after sex - whether it was in person or, as is increasingly the case, over digital channels.

“It’s more important than ever to wash your hands after having sexual relations, after masturbation, or virtual sex,” the doctor said.

“It is important to disinfect keyboards, telephones, sex toys and whatever else you might be using, whether or not you are sharing these things with others,” he said.

The coronavirus lockdown has led to an increase in sales of sex toys in countries ranging from Denmark to Colombia.

Argentina’s lockdown began on March 20 and will run until at least April 26. The country has recorded 2,669 confirmed cases of the coronavirus so far, 122 of them fatal.

The country’s center-left President Alberto Fernandez, who has been praised for being one of the first leaders in Latin America to impose strict measures aimed at slowing the spread of the pandemic, was even drawn into the question.

In a radio interview on Friday, Fernandez was asked about the guidance offered by the ministry about sex and hygiene.

“If it’s what the health ministry says, you should listen,” the first-term Peronist leader said. “Don’t make me offer my own opinion about this.”

(This story has been published from a wire agency without modifications to the text)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Covid-19: Govt gears up for biggest surge in demand for jobs under MGNREGS
Covid-19: Govt gears up for biggest surge in demand for jobs under MGNREGS
Sonia Gandhi sets up new team on Covid-19, Manmohan Singh plays lead role
Sonia Gandhi sets up new team on Covid-19, Manmohan Singh plays lead role
India stings Pakistan over its minority record at IMF meet for $1.4 bn aid
India stings Pakistan over its minority record at IMF meet for $1.4 bn aid
LIVE: Total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Haryana stands at 227
LIVE: Total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Haryana stands at 227
Gujarat becomes 6th state with over 1000 cases: Covid-19 state tally
Gujarat becomes 6th state with over 1000 cases: Covid-19 state tally
Difficult to go against him: Pietersen picks Dhoni as greatest captain ever
Difficult to go against him: Pietersen picks Dhoni as greatest captain ever
US celebrities donate vehicles to help fight Covid-19. Will Indian stars follow?
US celebrities donate vehicles to help fight Covid-19. Will Indian stars follow?
Kerala man gets Covid 29 days after travel: Top 5 from HT
Kerala man gets Covid 29 days after travel: Top 5 from HT
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sex and Relationships