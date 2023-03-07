Top 10 waterproof and dustproof laptop keyboard covers

Dustproof laptop keyboard covers keep dirt and dust away.

One of your laptop's most crucial parts is the keyboard. The keyboard enables you to type, place commands, and carry out operations, even when you also utilize the trackpad or perhaps have a mouse connected to your device. Many people purchase keyboard covers to shield their laptops from harm. Others, though, merely put them on for aesthetic reasons. There are several options of dust-proof and water-proof laptop keyboard covers on the market that differ in terms of their style, quality, performance, and price range. We've gathered a list of the top 10 laptop keyboard covers that you can pick the one which best suits your needs, tastes, and budget by comparing them. Please be aware that we do not intend to disparage other brands or models with this list. Product List RAYA Silicone Keyboard Skin Cover for 15.6-inch Laptops (Transparent) You may consider this RAYA Silicone Keyboard Skin Cover for 15.6-inch Laptops, which is appropriate for the Dell Inspiron 15 and Dell Vostro 15 laptops. This laptop keyboard cover is designed to offer complete protection against dust, spills, key wear, and other hazards. High transparency film allows backlit keyboard to shine through and is only 0.13mm thick to reduce typing hindrance. Specifications: Compatible Devices: ‎Dell Vostro 15, Dell Inspiron 15

Skin size: 15.6 inches

Thickness: 0.13 mm

Colour: Transparent

Material: Silicone

Price: Rs. 999

Pros Cons Ultra-thin and slim Low durability as it is very thin Each key is properly shaped in a single stage Provides complete protection

2. Saco Keyboard Protector Silicone Skin Cover Try the Saco Keyboard Protector Silicone Skin Cover which is manufactured with quality engineering grade silicone that is durable and non-toxic and has a print anti-fading coating. This keyboard protector for laptop protects from dust, water, coffee, and spills by being waterproof and dustproof, making clean-up simpler and more convenient. Specifications: Compatible Devices: ‎ Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3

Skin size: 15.6 inches

Thickness: 0.3 mm

Colour: Transparent & Black

Material: Silicone

Price: Rs. 900

Pros Cons Premium silicone material providing 100% fit Quality is not that great Waterproof, dustproof & washable Feels great to touch, keeps the keyboard new

3. RAYA Keyboard Skin Cover for 15.6inch & 16 inch Gaming Laptops (Frosted Clear) The RAYA Keyboard Skin Cover is an excellent laptop keyboard protector. It is constructed from silicon of the highest engineering grade. Very thin with features for strength, reusability, durability, and immaculate finish. The cover also significantly minimizes keyboard noise while typing and guards the characters on the keyboard from wearing out. Specifications: Compatible Devices: ‎ Lenovo Legion 5 / Legion 5i / Legion 5i Pro | Lenovo Legion Slim 7 / Legion Slim 7i | Lenovo ideapad Gaming 3 3i 15.6inch & 16 inch Gaming Laptops.

Skin size: 15.6 inches

Colour: Transparent

Material: Silicone

Price: Rs. 999

Pros Cons High quality Price is quite high Every key is uniquely shaped and created to fit every key Easy to fix and take off with static cling

4. REDWELL Keyboard Protector Silicone Skin Cover The REDWELL Keyboard Protector Silicone Skin Cover is a good keyboard skin for a laptop,which offers a perfect fit and unique design. The ultra-thin 0.12mm premium engineering grade TPU material used in its construction won't scratch the screen and makes typing easier. Completely washable and reusable, easy to apply and remove. Specifications: Compatible Devices: ‎MacBook Air 2020 Release Model A2179, A2337

Skin size: 15.6 inches

Thickness: 0.12 mm

Colour: Transparent and White

Material: Silicone

Price: Rs. 899

Pros Cons Ultra-Thin and High - Quality Not compatible for all laptops Adaptable and strong, not wobbly

5. JUSTEC Premium Keyboard Cover Protector ‎You may also opt for this JUSTEC Premium Keyboard Cover Protector which is a very good purchase for the New HP Pavilion 15-EH 15-EG 15-ER Series Laptop. The keyboard skin for the laptop is made from high-grade silicon for engineering. It is very thin with features for strength, reusability, durability, and immaculate finish. Specifications: Compatible Devices: ‎ New HP Pavilion 15-EH 15-EG 15-ER Series Laptop

Skin size: 50 x 130 x 180 Millimetres

Colour: Transparent, Black, Gradient Pink, Gradient Mint Green

Material: Silicone

Price: Rs. 1500

Pros Cons Substantially lowers keyboard noise when typing The price is high Every key is uniquely shaped and created to fit

6. RAYA Silicone Keyboard Skin Cover for HP Victus 15 (15.6 inch) & HP Victus 16 (16.1 inch) Gaming Laptops (Silicone Clear) The RAYA Silicone Keyboard Skin Cover is a good option when considering affordable silicone keyboard covers. The laptop keyboard cover is designed to offer complete protection against dust, spills, key wear, and other hazards. High transparency film allows backlit keyboard to shine through and is ultra-thin (0.13mm thickness) to reduce typing hindrance. Specifications: Compatible Devices: ‎ HP Victus 15 (15.6 inch) & HP Victus 16 (16.1 inch) Gaming Laptops

Skin size: 15.6 inches

Thickness: 0.13 mm

Colour: Transparent and Clear

Material: Silicone

Price: Rs. 999

Pros Cons High accuracy, one-step shaping Not very smooth to use Value for money product Ideal fit for each key

7. Saco Keyboard Protector Silicone Skin Cover for Dell Inspiron 15 5558 15.6-inch Laptop This Saco keyboard protector is manufactured from premium silicone rubber. Unlike the universal keyboard covers, which always fall out, this keyboard skin has a simple installation, and stays on the keyboard directly without pasting or cutting. Specifications: Compatible Devices: Dell Inspiron 15 5558 15.6-inch Laptop

Skin size: 15.6 inches

Thickness: 0.13 mm

Colour: Clear and Black

Material: Silicone

Price: Rs. 900

Pros Cons Easy to stick It is difficult to clean Has a good fit Provides complete protection to the keypad

8. Saco Silicone Skin Keyboard Cover Compatible for HP 15-bs145tu 15.6-inch Laptop The Saco Silicone Skin Keyboard is a good keyboard skin for a laptop, which offers a perfect fit and unique design. It is simple to use and remove when cleaning or sanitising, The skin is pleasant to the touch, and keeps drink, food, dust, and dirt away from your keyboard. It protects your keyboard from spills by making it dust and water resistant. Specifications: Compatible Devices: HP 15-bs145tu and other 15.6-inch laptops

Skin size: 15.6 inches

Colour: Black

Material: Silicone

Price: Rs. 900

Pros Cons Ultra-Thin and High - Quality The fit of this skin is not that great when applied Scratch resistant and water resistant Flexible, washable, static-free, no adhesive, and simple to fix

9. Justec Premium Keyboard Protector Cover The Justec Premium Keyboard Protector Cover is a good laptop keyboard skin,providing a long-lasting professional appearance, where each key is separately moulded and specifically printed on clear silicone. It is designed to fully protect your laptop keyboard from dust spills, key wear, and other hazards. Specifications: Compatible Devices: ‎HP Pavilion x360 14" Laptop 14M-BA 14M-CD 14-BF 14-BW 14-cm Series 14M-BA011DX 14M-BA013DX 14M-BA015DX 14M-BA114DX 14M-CD0001DX 14M-CD0003DX

Skin size: 15.6 inches

Colour: Rainbow, Gradient Purple, Gradient Pink, Gradient Blue, Black

Material: Silicone

Price: Rs. 1,500

Pros Cons Easy to apply and remove for cleaning or disinfecting A bit pricey Flexible and washable Extra-thin silicone layer that makes typing easier

10. Laprite Laptop Keyboard Protector Silicone Skin Cover This silicone keyboard cover has ultra-thin premium engineering grade TPU material, which is 0.12mm thin and won't damage the screen, makes typing easier. It is both flexible and sturdy. Completely washable and reusable, easy to apply and remove. Give your keyboard complete defence against dust, liquid spills (beer, milk, coffee), key damage, contaminants, and more. Specifications: Compatible Devices: ‎ HP 15 Thin & Light 15.6-inches FHD Laptop (15s-gr0010au, 5.11 x 1.96 x 7.08 inches)

Skin size: 15.6 inches

Thickness: 0.12 mm

Colour: Transparent, Gradient Purple, Gradient Pink, Gradient Blue, Black

Material: Silicone

Price: Rs. 1,500

Pros Cons High transparency Quite expensive It suppresses the noise

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 RAYA Silicone Keyboard Skin Cover for 15.6-inch Laptops Ultra-thin and slim Each key is properly shaped in a single stage Provides complete protection Saco Keyboard Protector Silicone Skin Cover Premium silicone material providing 100% fit Waterproof, dustproof & washable Feels great to touch, keeps the keyboard new RAYA Keyboard Skin Cover for 15.6inch & 16inch Gaming Laptops High quality Every key is uniquely shaped and created to fit every key Easy to fix and take off with static cling REDWELL Keyboard Protector Silicone Skin Cover Ultra-Thin and High - Quality Adaptable and strong, not wobbly Value for money product JUSTEC Premium Keyboard Cover Protector Substantially lowers keyboard noise when typing Every key is uniquely shaped and created to fit A little pricey RAYA Silicone Keyboard Skin Cover for Gaming Laptops High accuracy, one-step shaping Value for money product Ideal fit for each key Saco Keyboard Protector Silicone Skin Cover Easy to stick Has a good fit Provides complete protection to the keypad Saco Silicone Skin Keyboard Cover Ultra-Thin and High - Quality Scratch resistant and water resistant Flexible, washable, static-free, no adhesive, and simple to fix Justec Premium Keyboard Protector Cover Easy to apply and remove Flexible and washable Extra-thin silicone layer that makes typing easier Laprite Laptop Keyboard Protector Silicone Skin Cover High transparency It suppresses the noise Quite expensive

Best overall product Choosing the best item from this list of wonderful laptop keyboard covers is a daunting task. But if forced to choose only one, we'd think RAYA Silicone Keyboard Skin Cover for 15.6-inch Laptops is deserving of the title. This laptop keyboard cover is designed to offer complete protection against dust, spills, key wear, and other hazards. High transparency film allows the backlit keyboard to shine through and is only 0.13mm thick to reduce typing hindrance. Best value for money With a suggested retail price of just Rs. 899, the REDWELL Keyboard Protector Silicone Skin Cover offers the best value for money. The ultra-thin 0.12mm premium engineering grade TPU material used in its construction won't scratch the screen and makes typing easier. Completely washable and reusable, easy to apply and remove. How to find the perfect laptop keyboard cover? While purchasing a laptop keyboard cover, keep the following in mind: the manufacturer of your laptop. Determine the year that your laptop's model was initially introduced. Another thing to focus on is the keyboard cover's quality. To shield your system's keyboard from harmful factors, the keyboard cover must be constructed of flexible, waterproof silicone thermoplastic urethane or polyurethane. Verify the keyboard cover's warranty duration. It is also important to find out your laptop's specific model number and determine the keyboard's precise dimensions. Knowing the exact size of the keyboard will enable you to select a keyboard cover protector for your laptop that will fit perfectly and ensure that you are using the right cover for your computer. Be sure the cover you're getting is compatible with the keyboard layout you use before making a purchase. Every key on your device must properly fit inside your cover. You won't be able to type accurately if it doesn't.