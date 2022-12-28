Story Saved
Top 9 electric keyboards and synthesizers: A buyer's guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 28, 2022 21:00 IST
This article lists the top 9 electric keyboards and synthesizers for good performance and sound. It also offers tips for choosing one and a buyer's guide with some of the best on the market.

An electric keyboard or a synthesizer is an asset for music expert and an amateur.

Electric keyboards are great for making music. They have a lot of flexibility and can be shaped to produce sounds differently. High-quality and affordable keyboards and synthesisers are necessary tools for any electronic artist. While most budget models can provide you with the basics, investing in one that delivers everything you need is essential. These days, you can find anything from small keyboard sets to full-sized synthesizers ready to pick up and create the music you want.

Choosing the best electric keyboards and synthesizers can be tricky. There are many brands to choose from, and if cost is a primary concern, it can get even more challenging. Luckily, we have rounded up our favourite electric keyboards and synthesizers that range in price, features and sound quality.

1. Yamaha PSSA50

Yamaha revived its 1980s PSS Portasound line with three lightweight models. PSSA50 is one of them. It features real-time pitch bend, filter modulation and slowness effects. It has 42 Yamaha E-series sounds, 138 arpeggiator varieties, and a portamento switch. The Yamaha PSS-velocity-sensitive A50s, adopted from Yamaha's Reface synth line, makes it compact and portable. The A50 is an excellent basic MIDI controller and a fun compact keyboard that runs on batteries or USB.

Specifications

Keys: 61

Number of sounds: 42

Number of rhythms: 138 arpeggios for both voices and drum kits

Maximum polyphony: 32

Amplifier: 1.4W

Connectivity: Headphones/Output (stereo mini), 5V DC/USB TO HOST (USB micro B)

Weight: 1.2kg

Dimensions: 549 x 218 x 94mm

ProsCons
Velocity sensitiveSingle speaker
Lightweight and compact design 
cellpic
Yamaha Portable Keyboard (PSSA50)
7,190
Buy now

2. Casio LK-S250 Electronic Keyboard

The Casio LK-S250 illuminates the keys to help you learn its 60 popular tunes. A fun Dance Music mode with 77 built-in rhythms lets you modify pre-programmed tunes and add voice samples by pressing various key combinations. You may also play music from a media player via the speaker system. The Casio LK-S250 Electronic Keyboard uses Casio's free Chordana Play app.

Specifications

Keys: 61 full sizes

Number of tones: 400

Number of rhythms: 77

Maximum polyphony: 48

Connectivity: 3.5mm Headphone output, micro-USB port

Weight: 4.6kg

Dimensions: 258 x 93 x 84mm

ProsCons
Illuminated keys for better visibilityLittle heavy
Numerous combinations of sound 
Chordana Play app support, Full-size keyboard 
cellpic
Casio LK-S250 61 Key Portable Keyboard with Lighting Keys to Learn, Black
9% off 14,500 15,995
Buy now

3. Roland GO:KEYS

The Roland GO KEYS is a compact, portable keyboard with more than 500 high-quality sounds. The GO:KEYS lets you control MIDI devices from afar using Bluetooth audio/MIDI and battery power. You can also play along with your favourite music through the built-in speakers. The Loop Mix feature on this electronic keyboard lets you combine songs by combining loops. Each note in the first octave starts a different drum loop for your chosen style. The Roland GO has a built-in song recorder with USB output.

Specifications

Keys: 61 full sizes

Number of sounds: 500

Number of tones: 554

Maximum polyphony: 128

Speaker: 2.5W X 2

Connectivity: 3.5mm headphone output, micro-USB port, AUX support, Bluetooth

Weight: 3.9kg

Dimensions:‎ 877 x 271 x 82mm

ProsCons
Bluetooth supportTemperature control issues
Good speaker output 
Ultra-smooth, ivory-like keypad 
cellpic
Roland GO Keys Musical Creation Keyboard
31% off 25,649 37,357
Buy now

4. KORG Pa600 Electronic Keyboard

This arranger keyboard from KORG's high-end Pa series strikes a good balance between price and features. It has a seven-inch colour TouchView display that shows 1700 high-quality sounds and 360 factory styles. It has upgradability features. A USB flash drive connector lets you download and import different styles from higher-end Pa series products and online third-party ones.

Specifications

Keys: 61 full sizes

Number of sounds: 1700

Number of rhythms: 370

Maximum polyphony: 128

Speaker: 100 mm x 2 double cone speakers

Weight: 13.7kg

Dimensions: ‎378 x 1030 x 127mm

ProsCons
Great speaker qualityVery heavy
Touch display for better usability 
1700 sound combinations, Full-size keyboard 
cellpic
KORG PA600 61-Key Portable Keyboard
Check Price on Amazon

5. RockJam 61-Key Portable Electric Keyboard

Beginner keyboardists can get a lot for their money with the RockJam electric keyboard piano. There are 61 keys on this RockJam keyboard. For people just starting out, the RockJam kit has a built-in learning mode and exclusive content for the Simply Piano app. This is a great way to make learning fun and get instant satisfaction by learning current chart entries.

Specifications

Keys: 61 full sizes

Number of songs: 40

Number of rhythms: 200

Maximum polyphony: 46

Speaker: 5W

Connectivity: 3.5mm headphone output, micro-USB port

Weight: 1.36 kg

Dimensions: 800 x 78 x 280mm

ConsCons
Built-in learning modeSound quality low
Simply piano application support 
Highly portable keyboard 
cellpic
RockJam 61-Key Portable Electric Keyboard Piano With Power Supply, Sheet Music Stand and Simply Piano App
30% off 20,205 28,869
Buy now

6. JUAREZ Octavé JRK661 61-Key Electronic Keyboard

If you're looking for a piano-like sound, the Juârez Octavé JRK661 is your best bet. One of the unique features is the ability to adjust the volume by pressing the keys with varying amounts of pressure. JRK661 is the go-to pick for pianists because of this intriguing new functionality. This device's simple layout makes it easy for even the most unskilled players to pick up and use from the get-go.

Specifications

Keys: 61 full sizes

Keyboard percussions: 8

Number of rhythms: 255

Maximum polyphony: 24

Speaker: 5W

Connectivity: 3.5mm headphone output, micro-USB port

Weight: 950g

Dimensions: 100 x 300 x 100mm

ProsCons
LightweightBuild quality issue
Multiple sound effects 
Simple layout for easy to understand 
cellpic
JUAREZ Octavé JRK661 61-Key Electronic Keyboard Piano with LED Display | Adapter | Key Note Stickers | Mic |Music Sheet Stand | 255 Rhythms | 255 Timbres | 24 Demos | 8 Percussions
39% off 3,990 6,500
Buy now

7. IK Multimedia UNO Synth

UNO's appearance and push button control panel are antique, yet they recall old analogue synths. A 27-note keyboard for live playing or input for the sequencer or arpeggiator occupies the lowest section of the push button interface. UNO is a flexible, great-sounding analogue mono synth. UNO offers traditional, aggressive analogue tones at a low price if you can accept certain limitations.

Specifications

Synth engine: Analogue

Keyboard: Touch keyboard

Sequencer: 16 steps

Polyphony: Monophonic

Effects: Delay, Scoop, Dive, Vibrato, Tremolo, Wah

MIDI I/O: Mini-jack in/Oot

Connectivity: 3.5mm stereo output, 3.5mm stereo input (mono summed), Micro USB

Power: Four AA batteries

ProsCons
Flexible, substantial analogue toneMaterial quality is not up-to-mark
Adjustable arpeggiator, sequencer, and scale mode 
A plethora of high-quality, versatile settings 
cellpic
IK Multimedia UNO Synth portable monophonic analog synthesizer
19% off 21,913.6 27,200
Buy now

8. KORG VOLCA NUBASS Vacuum Tube Analog Synthesiser

The Volca Nubass is the world's first analogue synth to include a new-generation vacuum tube called a Nutube in its oscillator circuit. In contrast to digital or transistor-based synthesisers, Nubass' vacuum tube component creates a warm, deep and rich tone. Thanks to a transistor ladder filter, overdrive and massive-sounding distortion, it has the recognisable characteristics of a vintage bass machine. When combined with an LFO that can be routed and synced in various ways, Nubass opens up a world of fresh musical possibilities.

Specifications

Synth engine: Analogue

Number of keyboard keys: 16

Polyphony: Monophonic(1)

Sequencer: 16 steps

MIDI I/O: Minijack In/Out

Connectivity: 3.5mm monaural output, 3.5mm monaural input

Power: Six AA batteries

ProsCons
Excellent sound filterLacks in paragraphic sequences
Multiple effects for extreme qualitySaturation problem
Deep and crystal clear tone 
cellpic
KORG VOLCANUBASS Vacuum Tube Analog Synthesizer
39% off 23,698 38,850
Buy now

9. Behringer CRAVE Analog Semi-Modular Synthesiser

The CRAVE's analogue circuitry, iconic VCO, VCF, VCA designs and true-to-original analogue circuitry make it simple to reproduce the vintage sound output. The CRAVE's super duper sound shaping includes everything from excellent bass and lead tones to breathtaking effects. The CRAVE allows you to replicate enchantment or produce fat and unique sounds.

Specifications

Synth engine: Analogue

Polyphony: 16 voices

Sequencer: 32 steps

Connectivity: 3.5mm monaural output, 3.5mm monaural input

Power: AC supply

Dimensions: 100 X 100 X 100mm

ProsCons
Lots of control at your fingertipsOnly 3-year warranty
Excellent build quality 
Lightweight 
cellpic
Behringer CRAVE Analog Semi-Modular Synthesizer with 3340 VCO, Classic Ladder Filter, 32-Step Sequencer and 16-Voice Poly Chain
6% off 27,999 29,731
Buy now

Price of electric keyboards & synthesizers at a glance:

ProductPrice
Yamaha PSSA50 8,500
Casio LK-S250 Electronic Keyboard 15,195
Roland GO: KEYS 25,650
Korg Pa600 Electronic Keyboard 93,993
RockJam 61-Key Portable Electric Keyboard 7,899
JUAREZ Octavé JRK661 61-Key Electronic Keyboard 3,783
IK Multimedia UNO Synth 21,913
KORG VOLCANUBASS Vacuum Tube Analog Synthesiser 23,603
Behringer CRAVE Analog Semi-Modular Synthesiser 27,999

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Yamaha PSSA50Real-time pitch bend feature138 rhythms combinationQuiz mode support
Casio LK-S250 Electronic KeyboardIlluminated keyChordana Play app supportFull-size keyboard
Roland GO: KEYSBluetooth supportMore than 500 pro-quality soundsLoop mix feature
Korg Pa600 Electronic KeyboardTouch displayGood speaker quality1700 sound combinations
RockJam 61-Key Portable Electric KeyboardEasy-to-usebuilt-in learning moduleFull-size layout
JUAREZ Octavé JRK661 61-Key Electronic KeyboardVery affordableComes with free notes standLED display
IK Multimedia UNO SynthTouch keyboardMultiple sound effects3.5mm stereo output
KORG VOLCANUBASS Vacuum Tube Analog SynthesizerWarm, deep and rich tone16-steps sequencerNext-generation vacuum tube integration
Behringer CRAVE Analog Semi-Modular Synthesizer16 voices polyphonyAC supply synthesiserLightweight

Best value for money

Yamaha PSSA50 is the best value-for-money keyboard. You can feel professional sound in a portable compact featuring excellent manipulation and effects. Looping, playing back and recording with the Phrase Recorder's built-in arpeggiator will help you create magic. It is noted for its touch, feels and expressive capability. The PSSA50 is the keyboard you need to master challenging chord progressions, tricky phrases, lightning-fast parts and passionate melodies. Look no further if you want pro features at budget prices.

IK Multimedia UNO Synth is the ultimate portable, real analogue synthesiser. Its high-quality, pure analogue audio route and ultra-compact physical size will please you. It will delight synth lovers of all genres with its fast access to vintage and new synth sounds. UNO Synth is the best value-for-money synthesiser because of its inbuilt presets and easy-to-play keyboard with scales and arpeggiator.

Best overall product

KORG Pa600 Electronic Keyboard stands out in every parameter among the best keyboard list. The Pa600 is a great professional arranger. It cleverly combines the sounds and features of the Pa series into a new, portable instrument at a fair price. With RX (Real Experience) and DNC (Defined Nuance Control) technologies, the Pa600, like its more advanced siblings, the Pa800 and Pa3X, has the best sound quality of any arranger keyboard. KORG has changed the market with a new compact cabinet, a big TFT colour TouchView display, and a massive amount of factory and user PCM memory.

The Behringer CRAVE lets you create patterns of up to 32 steps, each of which may consist of notes and pauses. Up to 64 patterns may be recorded, saved and recalled, with each of the 8 banks able to contain 8 patterns. Keyboard mode enables you to generate and save a pattern, whereas Step mode encourages you to engage with the software as you compose a sequence. CRAVE's 47 knobs and buttons are designed to restore the fun you once had making music. Furthermore, the 18 X 14 I/O matrix allows for exceptionally extensive and versatile patching possibilities, allowing you to take CRAVE's tone-sculpting skills to new heights.

How to find the best electric Keyboards & Synthesisers?

To find the best keyboard and synthesiser, you should know these basics.

From the small 25 keys on MIDI controllers to the full 88 keys on a grand piano, keyboards can have many different numbers of keys.

A keyboard can feel many different ways, such as weighted, semi-weighted, synth, or hammer action. A synth-action keyboard might be better for a musician who often plays fast-paced lead lines.

Keyboard velocity sensing is a way for a device to tell how hard a key is pressed and make a sound or send a MIDI message in response.

A keyboard can play any number of instruments if it has enough voices and polyphony to make it sound like a full orchestra.

Keyboard polyphony is the ability of the instrument to make many sounds simultaneously (i.e., flute, drums, strings, piano).

The input and output features of the keyboard are essential to think about. If you want to use your keyboard as a digital audio workstation without buying a separate interface, look for one with built-in audio ins and outs.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

