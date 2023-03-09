Want to buy OTG pen drive? Here is the list of the top 10

OTG pen drives are an easy way to access your data anywhere.

OTG is a technology that enables you to connect directly USB devices to your mobile, devices, or tablets. Because OTG may be used anywhere and doesn’t require any additional hardware, it’s incredibly helpful for transferring data from a USB pen drive. OTG is an amazing technological advancement that does away with the trouble of having too many connections and wires, as well as the requirement for a dedicated computer. With various storage areas, there are numerous variations and models. Are you therefore interested in learning more about the type of USB OTG pen drive that can completely satisfy your necessities? Then you’ve come to the right place, as we’ve analysed and studied the top USB OTG pen drives available in India. 1. SanDisk Cruzer Blade 32GB USB Flash Drive One of the most popular affordable yet useful flash drives in India is the SanDisk Cruzer Blade pen drives, which are often sold for approximately 650. With SanDisk SecureAccess software, this pen drive, which comes in 16 GB, 64 GB, and 128 GB capacities, safeguards your confidential data. Simply said, you may rely on this pen drive if you're seeking a good one that works well and isn't too vulnerable to viruses. Specifications Limited warranty of five years Hardware Interface - ‎USB 2.0 Various Storage Capacity: 8 GB, 16 GB, 32 GB, 64 GB, and 128 GB Maximum Portability with a Compact Design

Pros Cons Budget-friendly Without cap

2. HP USB 3.1 Flash Drive 64GB The HP OTG Flash Drive comes with two USB connectors: a micro-USB connection and a USB 3.1 connection allowing transferring data from PCs and Android devices. It has a 64GB OTG flash drive that resembles a pen and is built of beautiful steel. The sleek, modern pen drive has a lid that covers the micro-USB port to keep dust out while not in use. Specifications Design – Metallic Keyhole built-in but without cap Hardware Interface – USB, USB 2.0, USB 3.0 Storage – Up to 512GB

Pros Cons Good quality Expensive

3. SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe 32GB The fact that this Ultra Dual Drive Luxe OTG Type C pen drive functions with a USB Type-C port and also has a USB Type-A port for usage with regular devices is one of its key selling points. It makes use of the most recent USB 3.1 Gen technology, which supports read-and-write data transmission at speeds of up to 150 Mbps. You can choose from any of the storage options available, including 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB, depending on your needs. Specifications Transfer files between Macs and USB Type-A laptops, USB Type-C smartphones, and tablets Hardware Interface - USB 2.0, ‎USB 3.0 5 years warranty Hardware Platform – Android, PC, Mac OS X

Pros Cons Fastest data transformation Capless

4. Simmtronics 4 GB USB Flash Drive Compared to other non-metallic pen drives, this one is made of durable metal and has a longer lifespan. The Simmtronics pen drive is frequently available for considerably less money despite being extremely pricey for only 4 GB of storage. This 4 GB flash drive is an excellent choice if you need less storage. This can be a reasonable option if you’re searching for the top pen drives in India. Specifications Warranty – 5 years Hardware Interface - ‎USB 2.0 ‎Water-resistant 4 GB storage

Pros Cons ‎Water-resistant, shockproof Slow data transfer for USB 2.0

5. Strontium USB A USB Type-C connector and a USB Type-A connector are both available on the Strontium Nitro Plus. It is the best 128GB pen drive available, offering rapid transmissions, a large storage capacity, and backward compatibility with USB 3.0 and 2.0 connection-equipped devices. This makes it possible to move and view digital content on a variety of mobile and smart devices, including tablets, laptops, desktop computers, and laptops. Specifications RAM Size - 128 GB Up to 150 MB/S reading speed, up to 100 MB/S writing speed USB 3.1 Compatibility Limited warranty for five years

Pros Cons Metal body Not suitable for all computers High storage capacity

6. SanDisk Ultra Fit 3.1 32GB USB Flash Drive The maximum data transfer rate for this SanDisk micro USB pen drive is 130 Mbps, and it is constructed using USB 3.1 technology. You can increase the storage capacity of your device by up to 256GB using this pen drive. This USB flash drive is made to function as plug-and-play storage for various devices, including computers, tablets, TVs, automotive audio systems, and much more. You may transfer a full-length movie to the disc in less than 30 seconds thanks to write speeds that are up to 15 times faster than those of regular USB 2.0 devices. Specifications 3.1 high-speed USB Storage up to 256GB Warranty for five years Hardware Platform – PC, Unix, Mac

Pros Cons Excellent durability Build with plastic Good price

7. HP x765w 64GB USB 3.1 Pen Drive A password can be set for the entire HP flash drive or just a particular block of data. Data security is provided by the protection software that comes with this device. With a compact footprint but large storage capacity and a range of memory capacities, it makes it simple to store media. You can choose from two colours, aqua or white, to create the fashionable storage that best suits you. It has storage space for pictures, music, videos, and other media of up to 128 GB. Specifications Fast USB 3.1 performance With a built-in strap-hole design, it is lightweight and portable Storage – 64GB, 128GB 5 years warranty

Pros Cons Lightweight, easy to carry A little bit of slow speed

8. Kingston DataTraveler Exodia DTX The back of the Kingston DataTraveler has a ring that may be connected to key rings for easy access and an affordable OTG pendrive. USB 3.2, which also allows USB 2.0 and 3.0 ports to function together, allows for high-speed data transfer. The top of the compact frame housing the 32GB Kingston Digital flash drive is covered. With free technical support, the reading speed is 200 Mbps. Specifications Hardware Interface – Gen 1 ‎USB 3.2 Storage capacity – 32GB 40 Mbps data transformation speed With cap protection

Pros Cons Durable due to cap protection Affordable

9. ALKETRON Victor USB2.0 Pen Drive Most car audio and music systems use ALKETRON Victor, but the TV only supports flash drives with a maximum capacity of 32GB. For the best pen drives, the ALKETRON is a wise option. Compatible with USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 ports, please check the device and OS compatibility using the images provided with the product. This gadget works well for storing large amounts of data. Specifications Design – Plastic Compatible with Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10 Storage - Up to 128GB Hardware Interface - ‎USB 2.0

Pros Cons Easy-to-use loop with keychain attachment Not compatible with Android devices

10. Transcend 32GB JetFlash A USB 3.0-compliant pen drive with a typical appearance is the Transcend JetFlash 700. One of the world’s largest manufacturers of memory and flash drives is Transcend. It features a 32GB maximum storage capacity. The performance of this pen drive is exceptional, with a reading speed of 100MB/s and a writing speed of 30MB/s. Specifications Hardware Interface - USB 2.0, USB 3.0 Lifetime warranty with limitations Simple installation using plug and play Storage – Up to 32GB

Pros Cons It comes with a cap Little expensive Well performance

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 SanDisk Cruzer Blade 32GB USB Flash Drive Available in 5 storage capacity Budget-friendly Up to 512GB storage HP USB 3.1 Flash Drive 64GB Metal body USB, USB 2.0, USB 3.0 interface Up to 512GB storage SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe 32GB Fast data transfer For Android, PC, Mac OS X Up to 1 TB of storage Simmtronics 4 GB USB Flash Drive Water-resistant With keychain loop Up to 128GB storage Strontium USB Compatibility USB 3.1 USB Type-C or Type-A interface Up to 128GB storage SanDisk Ultra Fit 3.1 32GB USB Flash Drive Faster writing than USB 2.0 standard drives by up to 15 times Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Up to 256GB storage HP x765w 64GB USB 3.1 Pen Drive Built-in with strap hole design Warranty for five years Up to 128GB storage Kingston DataTraveler Exodia DTX With cap protection Gen 1 ‎USB 3.2 interface Up to 256GB storage ALKETRON Victor USB2.0 Pen Drive Compatible for PCs Plastic body Up to 128GB storage Transcend 32GB JetFlash Lifetime limited warranty It comes with a cap Up to 32GB storage