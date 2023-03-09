Story Saved
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Want to buy OTG pen drive? Here is the list of the top 10

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Feb 20, 2023 16:45 IST
Summary:

Are you seeking a large-capacity OTG pen drive that is also not expensive? We bring to you 10 of the best and most affordable pen drives. They also come with assurance of quality and performance.

OTG pen drives are an easy way to access your data anywhere.

OTG is a technology that enables you to connect directly USB devices to your mobile, devices, or tablets. Because OTG may be used anywhere and doesn’t require any additional hardware, it’s incredibly helpful for transferring data from a USB pen drive. OTG is an amazing technological advancement that does away with the trouble of having too many connections and wires, as well as the requirement for a dedicated computer. With various storage areas, there are numerous variations and models. Are you therefore interested in learning more about the type of USB OTG pen drive that can completely satisfy your necessities? Then you’ve come to the right place, as we’ve analysed and studied the top USB OTG pen drives available in India.

1. SanDisk Cruzer Blade 32GB USB Flash Drive

One of the most popular affordable yet useful flash drives in India is the SanDisk Cruzer Blade pen drives, which are often sold for approximately 650. With SanDisk SecureAccess software, this pen drive, which comes in 16 GB, 64 GB, and 128 GB capacities, safeguards your confidential data. Simply said, you may rely on this pen drive if you're seeking a good one that works well and isn't too vulnerable to viruses.

Specifications

Limited warranty of five years

Hardware Interface - ‎USB 2.0

Various Storage Capacity: 8 GB, 16 GB, 32 GB, 64 GB, and 128 GB

Maximum Portability with a Compact Design

ProsCons
Budget-friendlyWithout cap

2. HP USB 3.1 Flash Drive 64GB

The HP OTG Flash Drive comes with two USB connectors: a micro-USB connection and a USB 3.1 connection allowing transferring data from PCs and Android devices. It has a 64GB OTG flash drive that resembles a pen and is built of beautiful steel. The sleek, modern pen drive has a lid that covers the micro-USB port to keep dust out while not in use.

Specifications

Design – Metallic

Keyhole built-in but without cap

Hardware Interface – USB, USB 2.0, USB 3.0

Storage – Up to 512GB

ProsCons
Good qualityExpensive
cellpic 77% off
HP USB 3.1 Flash Drive 64GB 796W
4.2 (7,059)
4.2 (7,059)
77% off
699 3,000
Buy now

3. SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe 32GB

The fact that this Ultra Dual Drive Luxe OTG Type C pen drive functions with a USB Type-C port and also has a USB Type-A port for usage with regular devices is one of its key selling points. It makes use of the most recent USB 3.1 Gen technology, which supports read-and-write data transmission at speeds of up to 150 Mbps. You can choose from any of the storage options available, including 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB, depending on your needs.

Specifications

Transfer files between Macs and USB Type-A laptops, USB Type-C smartphones, and tablets

Hardware Interface - USB 2.0, ‎USB 3.0

5 years warranty

Hardware Platform – Android, PC, Mac OS X

ProsCons
Fastest data transformationCapless
cellpic 39% off
SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe 32GB USB Type C Flash Drive (Silver, 5Y - SDDDC4-032G-I35)
4.3 (23,667)
4.3 (23,667)
39% off
798 1,300
Buy now

4. Simmtronics 4 GB USB Flash Drive

Compared to other non-metallic pen drives, this one is made of durable metal and has a longer lifespan. The Simmtronics pen drive is frequently available for considerably less money despite being extremely pricey for only 4 GB of storage. This 4 GB flash drive is an excellent choice if you need less storage. This can be a reasonable option if you’re searching for the top pen drives in India.

Specifications

Warranty – 5 years

Hardware Interface - ‎USB 2.0

‎Water-resistant

4 GB storage

ProsCons
‎Water-resistant, shockproofSlow data transfer for USB 2.0
cellpic 65% off
Simmtronics 4 GB Flash Drive USB 2.0 Pendrive with Keychain Hook Metal Body for Laptop and Computer
4.1 (516)
4.1 (516)
65% off
349 999
Buy now

5. Strontium USB

A USB Type-C connector and a USB Type-A connector are both available on the Strontium Nitro Plus. It is the best 128GB pen drive available, offering rapid transmissions, a large storage capacity, and backward compatibility with USB 3.0 and 2.0 connection-equipped devices. This makes it possible to move and view digital content on a variety of mobile and smart devices, including tablets, laptops, desktop computers, and laptops.

Specifications

RAM Size - 128 GB

Up to 150 MB/S reading speed, up to 100 MB/S writing speed

USB 3.1 Compatibility

Limited warranty for five years

ProsCons
Metal bodyNot suitable for all computers
High storage capacity 
cellpic 46% off
Strontium USB, USB3.0 128 GB Flash Drive
4.1 (4,070)
4.1 (4,070)
46% off
2,269 4,199
Buy now

6. SanDisk Ultra Fit 3.1 32GB USB Flash Drive

The maximum data transfer rate for this SanDisk micro USB pen drive is 130 Mbps, and it is constructed using USB 3.1 technology. You can increase the storage capacity of your device by up to 256GB using this pen drive. This USB flash drive is made to function as plug-and-play storage for various devices, including computers, tablets, TVs, automotive audio systems, and much more. You may transfer a full-length movie to the disc in less than 30 seconds thanks to write speeds that are up to 15 times faster than those of regular USB 2.0 devices.

Specifications

3.1 high-speed USB

Storage up to 256GB

Warranty for five years

Hardware Platform – PC, Unix, Mac

ProsCons
Excellent durabilityBuild with plastic
Good price 
cellpic 50% off
SanDisk SDCZ430-032G-I35 Ultra Fit 3.1 32GB USB Flash Drive (Black)
4.3 (15,883)
4.3 (15,883)
50% off
389 775
Buy now

7. HP x765w 64GB USB 3.1 Pen Drive

A password can be set for the entire HP flash drive or just a particular block of data. Data security is provided by the protection software that comes with this device. With a compact footprint but large storage capacity and a range of memory capacities, it makes it simple to store media. You can choose from two colours, aqua or white, to create the fashionable storage that best suits you. It has storage space for pictures, music, videos, and other media of up to 128 GB.

Specifications

Fast USB 3.1 performance

With a built-in strap-hole design, it is lightweight and portable

Storage – 64GB, 128GB

5 years warranty

ProsCons
Lightweight, easy to carryA little bit of slow speed
cellpic 36% off
HP x765w 64GB USB 3.1 Pen Drive, White
4.2 (7,718)
4.2 (7,718)
36% off
1,095 1,700
Buy now

8. Kingston DataTraveler Exodia DTX

The back of the Kingston DataTraveler has a ring that may be connected to key rings for easy access and an affordable OTG pendrive. USB 3.2, which also allows USB 2.0 and 3.0 ports to function together, allows for high-speed data transfer. The top of the compact frame housing the 32GB Kingston Digital flash drive is covered. With free technical support, the reading speed is 200 Mbps.

Specifications

Hardware Interface – Gen 1 ‎USB 3.2

Storage capacity – 32GB

40 Mbps data transformation speed

With cap protection

ProsCons
Durable due to cap protection 
Affordable 
cellpic 22% off
Kingston DataTraveler Exodia DTX/32 GB Pen Drive USB 3.2 Gen 1 (Multicolor)
4.2 (21,539)
4.2 (21,539)
22% off
349 450
Buy now

9. ALKETRON Victor USB2.0 Pen Drive

Most car audio and music systems use ALKETRON Victor, but the TV only supports flash drives with a maximum capacity of 32GB. For the best pen drives, the ALKETRON is a wise option. Compatible with USB 2.0 and USB 3.0 ports, please check the device and OS compatibility using the images provided with the product. This gadget works well for storing large amounts of data.

Specifications

Design – Plastic

Compatible with Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10

Storage - Up to 128GB

Hardware Interface - ‎USB 2.0

ProsCons
Easy-to-use loop with keychain attachmentNot compatible with Android devices
cellpic 79% off
ALKETRON Victor USB2.0 Pen Drive - 128GB | 256GB - Multi Colors Flash Drive (128GB, Orange)
3.5 (110)
3.5 (110)
79% off
827 3,950
Buy now

10. Transcend 32GB JetFlash

A USB 3.0-compliant pen drive with a typical appearance is the Transcend JetFlash 700. One of the world’s largest manufacturers of memory and flash drives is Transcend. It features a 32GB maximum storage capacity. The performance of this pen drive is exceptional, with a reading speed of 100MB/s and a writing speed of 30MB/s.

Specifications

Hardware Interface - USB 2.0, USB 3.0

Lifetime warranty with limitations

Simple installation using plug and play

Storage – Up to 32GB

ProsCons
It comes with a capLittle expensive
Well performance 
cellpic 42% off
Transcend 32 GB Jet Flash 700 Pen Drive USB 3.1 Gen 1 USB Type-A Black - TS32GJF700
4.1 (24,663)
4.1 (24,663)
42% off
1,131 1,949
Buy now

Top 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
SanDisk Cruzer Blade 32GB USB Flash DriveAvailable in 5 storage capacity Budget-friendly Up to 512GB storage 
HP USB 3.1 Flash Drive 64GBMetal bodyUSB, USB 2.0, USB 3.0 interface Up to 512GB storage
SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe 32GBFast data transfer For Android, PC, Mac OS XUp to 1 TB of storage
Simmtronics 4 GB USB Flash DriveWater-resistant With keychain loopUp to 128GB storage 
Strontium USBCompatibility USB 3.1USB Type-C or Type-A interface Up to 128GB storage 
SanDisk Ultra Fit 3.1 32GB USB Flash DriveFaster writing than USB 2.0 standard drives by up to 15 timesUltra Fit USB 3.1Up to 256GB storage 
HP x765w 64GB USB 3.1 Pen DriveBuilt-in with strap hole designWarranty for five years Up to 128GB storage 
Kingston DataTraveler Exodia DTXWith cap protection Gen 1 ‎USB 3.2 interfaceUp to 256GB storage 
ALKETRON Victor USB2.0 Pen DriveCompatible for PCsPlastic bodyUp to 128GB storage 
Transcend 32GB JetFlashLifetime limited warrantyIt comes with a capUp to 32GB storage 

Best overall product

The top USB flash drive available in India right now is the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe. If it also features a Type-C port, it is the ideal choice for your tablet and smartphone. If your pc has a USB Type-C port, you can instantly connect the pen drive with it as well. Additionally, it makes advantage of the most recent USB 3.1 Gen technology, which supports read-and-write data transmission speeds of up to 150 Mbps. Additionally, the product has a 5-year warranty, which is very impressive. Undoubtedly, the finest pen drive available on the Indian market right now is the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe Type C Flash Drive.

Best value for money

The Kingston DataTraveler Exodia DTX pen drive is ideal if you’re looking for a low-cost USB drive. Fast downloads and accessible document, audio, and video storage are possible with this reasonably priced pen drive. This cheapest OTG Pendrive is supported by five-year warranties, free technical services, and the illustrious reliability of Kingston, and it comes in capacities of up to 256GB. It provides realistic cap protection and USB 3.2 Gen 1 capability for quick accessibility to PCs, laptops, displays, as well as other digital devices.

How to find the best OTG pen drive?

The first thing you should check when buying a new Pen Drive is how much capacity you require. Pendrives are available in a range of storage sizes, from 4GB to 1TB. The USB interface is important, too. In general, USB 3.0 and USB pen drive type C interfaces are preferred over Micro USB, USB 2.0, USB 3.0, and USB pen drive type C. The warranty duration for the pendrive should then be checked. Additionally, before buying any Pendrive, check the read and write speeds. You can get your desired OTG pendrive for your device after reviewing all the features and specifications.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Computer Accessories
FAQs

What variety of USB flash drives are there?

Which USB type, A or C, is preferable?

Do pen drives have a 20-year longevity?

Which brand worldwide manufactures the best pen drives?

Which version of USB is the most recent?

