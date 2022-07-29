Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 1 India Full Schedule: What is India's schedule today in CWG Birmingham?

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games (CWG) gets underway on July 29, Friday and during the course of the opening day, a large number of Indian players will be seen in action. Indian women's cricket team and women's hockey team are starting their campaign on Day 1 with both wishing for a winning start. Youngest member of the Indian contingent, 14-year-old squash player Anahat Singh will take on Jada Ross of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, whereas the men's and women's teams in table tennis will be competing in the qualifiers. To top it off, India will face off arch-rivals Pakistan in mixed team (Group stage) event of badminton, and pugilist Shiva Thapa getting the boxing contests underway. This, along with several swimmers and athletes will mark a star-studded opening day for India at the CWG 2022.

India currently ranks fourth in the all-time CWG medal table. Going ahead in the 2022 Birmingham Games, they will be aiming to at least match their 66-medal haul from the previous Gold Coast edition, given sports like Archery and Shooting, traditionally strong disciplines for India, have not found place in these Games.

India had finished third in Gold Coast, with as many as 26 gold, 20 silver and 20 bronze medals in their kitty.

Commonwealth Games 2022 India Schedule Day 1(all timings as per IST)

1:00 PM: Lawn Bowl – Tania Choudhury in Women’s Sectional Play Round 1

1:00 PM: Lawn Bowl – India vs New Zealand in Triple Sectional Play Round 1

2:00 PM: Table Tennis – India vs South Africa Group 2 Match

3:11 PM: Swimming - Kushagra Rawat in 400m Men’s Freestyle Heat

3:25 PM: Cycling – Men’s 400m Team Pursuit Qualification

3:30 PM: Cricket – India vs Australia Group A Match

3:31 PM: Triathlon – Adarsh and Vishwanath in Men’s Individual Sprint Distance

4:00 PM: Lawn Bowl – Men’s Triple Sectional Play Round 2 vs Scotland

4:00 PM: Lawn Bowl – Tania Choudhury in Women’s Sectional Play Round 2

4:03 PM: Swimming – Sajan Prakash in Men’s 50m Butterfly Heat

4:12 PM: Cycling – Women’s team sprint qualification

4:29 PM: Srihari Nataraj – Men’s 100m Backstroke Heat

4:30 PM: Table Tennis – India vs Barbados Group 3 Match

4:30 PM: Gymnastics – Yogeshwar Singh, Satyajit Mondal, Saif Tamboli in Men’s Artistic Qualification

4:46 PM: Cycling – Men’s team sprint qualification

5:00 PM: Boxing – Shiva Thapa in Round of 32

6:30 PM: Badminton – India vs Pakistan Mixed Doubles

6:30 PM: Women’s Hockey – India s Ghana

7:00 PM: Triathlon – Sanjana and Pragnya Mohan in Women’s Individual Sprint Distance

7:30 PM: Lawn Bowl – Women’s Fours sectional play Round of 32 India vs Cook Islands

8:30 PM: Table Tennis – India vs Fiji Women’s Group 2 Match

9:50 PM: Cycling - Men’s team 4000m Pursuit Final

10:25 PM: Cycling - Women’s team 4000m Pursuit Final

10:30 PM: Lawn Bowl – India vs Falkland Islands Men’s Pair Sectional Play Round 2

10:33 PM: Cycling – Men’s team Sprint final

11:00 PM: Table Tennis – India vs Singapore Men’s team Group 3 Match

11:00 PM: Squash – Anahat Singh Women’s Single Round of 64

11:45 PM: Squash – Abhay Singh Men’s Single Round of 64

