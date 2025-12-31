Alabama WR Ryan Williams rolling with Tide in 2026 FOOTBALL-NCAAF-ALA-WILLIAMS/ If you expected Ryan Williams to run an out route after a challenging sophomore season at Alabama, he already has changed the play to a comeback.

Williams said Tuesday during Rose Bowl media access that he never considered transferring despite facing a decline in production and 10 dropped passes in 2025.

"I had a lot of ups, people considered last year, and just learning how to deal with those," Williams said of his first two seasons with the Crimson Tide. "And I've had a lot of downs, people considered this year, and I've learned how to deal with those. Really just an opportunity to stay human and have empathy for others, because I've been through some things. It's been a blessing to go through all the ups, all the downs, all the arounds."

After only one reception for 5 yards at Oklahoma in the first round on Dec. 19, perhaps public opinion of Williams has dropped off with his production. He has 43 receptions for 636 yards and four touchdowns in 13 games this season.

Teammates, including quarterback Ty Simpson, haven't seen any decline in his work ethic or preparation. Simpson called Williams the "most selfless person I know" and called him vital to the Crimson Tide offense.

Williams, who averaged 18 yards per reception with 48 grabs and eight TD catches as a freshman last season, curbed talk of his potential exit from Alabama at Tuesday's media day ahead of the Rose Bowl matchup with No. 1 Indiana on Thursday. He plans to remain in Tuscaloosa when the transfer portal opens Jan. 2.

Williams didn't mask his excitement for potentially playing a bigger role with an opportunity to deliver a splash game for the No. 9 Crimson Tide against the Hoosiers.

"That's something at the front of my mind: Just continue to be my best self, day in and day out, and really just maximize the opportunity when it comes," said Williams, who turns 19 in February.

Even if a breakout game on par with his standout freshman season doesn't happen this week for Williams, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer seems confident the fruits of hard work are going to pay off in massive ways.

"People can always say stuff, but they don't know. When you're there with him and you see the smile, the work, the team-first attitude that he has, you can't help but root for him, whether it's as a coach or whether it's as a teammate," DeBoer said.

"I just love the guy," the coach continued. "The guy is super talented, and it hasn't been the perfect year. But everyone in this room, all the players, I know that they have nothing but love and giving them the support that they have because every day when he steps on the football field, he's trying to overcome and help us be better. And I know that's what he's done the last week and a half. And he's going to have a game like he's had at different times where he goes off, and I'm just waiting for that moment because when it is, it's going to be awesome. And we're all going to be super happy for him. And I know that it's coming sooner than later."

Field Level Media

