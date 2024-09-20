Menu Explore
Friday, Sep 20, 2024
Arsenal face injury setback, captain Martin Odegaard's return uncertain

AP
Sep 20, 2024 10:00 PM IST

Martin Odegaard suffered ankle ligament damage while on international duty.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he was still waiting for a precise timeframe on Martin Odegaard's recovery from ankle ligament damage. Scans revealed Arsenal's captain sustained “significant” damage when he was injured while playing for Norway this month. He will miss the English Premier League match with Manchester City on Sunday, and Arteta said he did not know when the playmaker would be available again.

Arsenal's Martin Odegaard reacts after a match.(AP)
Arsenal's Martin Odegaard reacts after a match.(AP)

“We need to see the development in the next week or so, how the ankle reacts first of all and then the staff will give me an update on the timeframe and how long he’ll be out for,” Arteta said on Friday.

City could be without Kevin de Bruyne for the match at Etihad Stadium after appearing to strain himself before halftime of Wednesday's Champions League match against Inter Milan.

Guardiola did not rule out the Belgian, saying he felt “a little better.” De Bruyne's fitness will be assessed in training on Saturday.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Follow Us On