Barca's Koeman keen for January reinforcements
Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman is keen to make signings in the January transfer window but says that hinges on who is elected as the club's new president.
Barca will hold elections on Jan. 24 following Josep Maria Bartomeu's resignation last year but the lack of a permanent board means they are presently unable to trade in the transfer market, something Koeman hopes to do at the end of the month.
"The best thing would be to get a president in place as soon as possible because it would give us negotiating time," the Dutchman told a news conference ahead of Saturday's La Liga meeting at Granada.
"In the short time, it's important that we get some reinforcements in because we want to improve the squad. We need to be more effective and increase competition for places.
"There's many reasons to make signings, but I also understand the situation the club is in and if we can't make any signings then we'll wait for next season."
Koeman will be without long-term absentees Ansu Fati, Gerard Pique, Philippe Coutinho and Sergi Roberto for the trip to Andalusia, while centre-back Clement Lenglet is suspended.
He acknowledged that the seven-point gap behind league leaders Atletico Madrid, who have two games in hand, means third-placed Barca can ill-afford any more slip-ups.
They wil be aiming for their third straight Liga win after beating bottom side Huesca 1-0 and Athletic Bilbao 3-2.
"We knew it was a tough week with three away games. We need to recover and show what we can do, both to ourselves and everyone else," added Koeman.
"We are in a situation where we can't drop any more points. There's a lot of pressure, we know we can't lose any more games this season."
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
An improved atmosphere for players at Bayern Munich is the secret to the Bavarian club's dominance at home and in Europe, according to Lothar Matthaeus.
