    Fulham vs Crystal Palace Live Score, Fulham 0-0 Crystal Palace EPL 2023

    Apr 27, 2024 7:36 PM IST
    Fulham vs Crystal Palace Live Score, Fulham 0-0 Crystal Palace EPL 2023. Follow live scores and latest updates of English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Fulham v/s Crystal Palace match. Results of the game for now Fulham 0: Crystal Palace 0
    Fulham vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023
    Fulham vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023

    Fulham vs Crystal Palace Live Score, Fulham 0-0 Crystal Palace EPL 2023. Greetings all! Hello and welcome to our coverage of English Premier League featuring Fulham and Crystal Palace at Fulham's home ground.The outcome of today's game promises to have an impact on the points table and pave the way for some exciting contests. Results of the game for now Fulham 0: Crystal Palace 0...Read More

    FulhamFulham
    27 Apr, 20240-0First half
    Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace
    Follow all the updates here:
    Apr 27, 2024 7:36 PM IST

    6' Fulham vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box.

    Apr 27, 2024 7:36 PM IST

    5' Fulham vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023: miss

    Attempt missed. Will Hughes (Crystal Palace) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

    Apr 27, 2024 7:33 PM IST

    3' Fulham vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023: Free kick

    Foul by Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace).

    Andreas Pereira (Fulham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

    Apr 27, 2024 7:33 PM IST

    2' Fulham vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Harrison Reed.

    Apr 27, 2024 7:33 PM IST

    2' Fulham vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Alex Iwobi.

    Apr 27, 2024 7:32 PM IST

    2' Fulham vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023: corner

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Antonee Robinson.

    Apr 27, 2024 7:31 PM IST

    Fulham vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023: First Half begins

    First Half begins.

    Apr 27, 2024 7:14 PM IST

    Fulham vs Crystal Palace Match Updates:

    Current Top 4 in English Premier League standings for the 2023 Season:

    1. Arsenal - 71 points

    2. Liverpool - 71 points

    3. Manchester City - 70 points

    4. Tottenham Hotspur - 60 points

    Apr 27, 2024 6:59 PM IST

    Fulham vs Crystal Palace Match Updates:

    As of now, Fulham are placed at 13 in the league table, while Crystal Palace are at 14.

    Apr 27, 2024 6:44 PM IST

    Fulham vs Crystal Palace Match Updates:

    Fulham played Newcastle United in their last English Premier League match which resulted in Loss 1-0 whereas Crystal Palace faced Manchester City Football Club in their last English Premier League outing and Loss 4-2.

    Apr 27, 2024 6:30 PM IST

    Fulham vs Crystal Palace Live Score, EPL 2023:

    Welcome to the English Premier League (Season 2023/2024) Matchday 2023 featuring an exciting clash between Fulham and Crystal Palace. The match is scheduled to take place today at Fulham home ground, kicking off at 07:30 PM. Stay tuned for an action-packed encounter between these two top-tier teams.

