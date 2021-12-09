Europa Conference League: Tottenham game against Rennes postponed, UEFA confirms

Tottenham Hotspur's Europa Conference League game at home to Stade Rennais on Thursday will not go ahead as planned, UEFA has announced, after a COVID-19 outbreak at the Premier League club.

Spurs said on Wednesday the match had been called off after manager Antonio Conte confirmed that there had been 13 positive cases at the club -- eight players and five members of staff.

Later on Wednesday, Rennes criticised the decision, saying it was taken unilaterally by Tottenham and that they reserved the right to appeal to UEFA.

"UEFA can confirm that the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage match, Tottenham Hotspur v Stade Rennais FC, which was due to be played on 9 December in London, will not be taking place as scheduled," the governing body said in a statement.

It is currently unclear whether other Spurs games will be affected. They are due to play at Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Sunday, away to Leicester City on Dec. 16 and at home to Liverpool on Dec. 19.

Vitesse Arnhem, level with Tottenham in Europa Conference League Group G on seven points from five games, were due to host Mura on Thursday at the same time as the Spurs-Rennes match.

The Dutch side said in a statement that they had asked UEFA to postpone their clash as well as they were concerned about the fairness of the matches taking place separately, given that Vitesse and Spurs are vying to qualify for the playoff round.

Rennes have already reached the last 16 as Group G winners on 11 points after five matches. Spurs are above Vitesse on goal difference, with Slovenian side Mura out of contention on three.

"Vitesse has not (yet) received an official message from UEFA about the consequences of the cancellation in London for Vitesse vs NS Mura," Vitesse said in a statement.

"If Tottenham Hotspur vs Stade Rennais FC is moved to a later date that will be a significant disadvantage for Vitesse from a sporting point of view because both teams are highly dependent on each other's result.

"...Vitesse has also asked... UEFA ... a number of questions and indicated that it is prepared to explore concrete solutions with the aim of creating an equal and fair playing field for all teams in the group."

However, Vitesse said they were prepared to play the game as scheduled on Thursday if they did not hear back from UEFA.

