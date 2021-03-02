Koeman says Bartomeu arrest bad for Barca image but focused on Sevilla Cup tie
Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman said he was badly affected by the arrest of former President Josep Maria Bartomeu and called the man who hired him as manager an "exceptional person", while conceding the case was damaging for the club's reputation.
Bartomeu, who hired Koeman last August but resigned in October to avoid facing a vote of no-confidence, was detained on Monday along with CEO Oscar Grau in a probe related to allegations of improper management and business corruption.
The pair were released on Tuesday although the investigation, which began last year before Koeman joined as coach, remains open.
"When I heard the news I was devastated because I know Bartomeu and Grau well," Koeman told a news conference ahead of Barca's Copa del Rey semi-final second leg at home to Sevilla, when they will be hoping to overturn a 2-0 deficit.
"I feel bad for them, I had good moments with them in a short space of time and Bartomeu has always been an exceptional person to me.
"It's not good for the image of the club but we have to wait and see what happens (with the investigation). I wasn't here then so I can't talk about it, we just have to focus on our job and in turning the tie around tomorrow."
Barca have been in the hands of an interim management committee led by acting President Carles Tusquets since Bartomeu resigned but members will elect a new leader in an election on Sunday.
Bartomeu's arrest is the latest episode in a long line of institutional problems the club has experienced in the last year, including a growing financial crisis, but Koeman said he had no regrets in accepting the job as coach.
"You never know what's going to happen in the future. When Barca called me I was convinced I had to take the job," he said.
"I knew it was a difficult moment, the club was losing money and had to make changes to the squad and put its faith in young players but I have tried to do my best and what I felt was right. Life is full of ups and downs and opportunities and problems and you have to try and resolve them."
Barca beat Sevilla 2-0 away on Saturday in La Liga and have been boosted by teenage midfielder Pedri making a quick recovery from a muscle injury although defender Ronald Araujo is a serious doubt.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ibrahimovic defends Sanremo role, stands by LeBron James comments
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Koeman says Bartomeu arrest bad for Barca image but focused on Sevilla Cup tie
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Villa's Grealish out of Sheffield United trip as 'frustrating' injury continues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former Barcelona chief Bartomeu released day after arrest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madrid: A city in love with football
- Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu and Atletico de Madrid’s Wanda Metropolitano host games on alternate weekends all through the LaLiga season.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stimac names list of India probables for Oman and UAE friendlies
- The final list of 28 players will be announced after the Indian Super League final.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK government offers $4M for 2030 World Cup bid with Ireland
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Everton beats Southampton 1-0 to be on verge of EPL top four
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Real Madrid held by Sociedad ahead of derby against Atlético
- Coach Zinedine Zidane's attempt to push Madrid forward by switching formations midway through the game against Real Sociedad backfired on Monday, leading to a 1-1 home draw.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The last four standing in ISL
- While Mumbai and Goa dominate possession, Bagan and NorthEast prefer to not have the ball.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ibrahimovic set for spell on sidelines after adductor injury - reports
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Is Son the finest Asian player ever to play in Europe?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Incredible achievement': Pep congratulates Mumbai City for topping ISL
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Italy referee head says public can 'get to know' officials via TV interviews
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
German Cup game under threat due to coronavirus infections
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox