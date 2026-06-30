Koeman stands by defensive gamble after Netherlands bow down to resilient Morocco: ‘I would do it the same way again’

Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman pushed back strongly at questions over his defensive approach after his side crashed out of the FIFA World Cup 2026, insisting that the decision to use five defenders against Morocco was based on tactical analysis and not fear. Roland Koeman during the Netherlands vs Morocco match. (AP Photo/Dolores Ochoa)

The Dutch were eliminated in the Round of 32 after losing 3-2 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw after extra time. The defeat brought another painful World Cup exit for the Netherlands, who had looked on course to progress before Morocco forced their way back into the contest and eventually held their nerve from the spot.

The post-match focus, however, quickly shifted to Koeman’s tactics. The Netherlands, long associated with attacking football and a more proactive identity, had moved to a back five for the knockout game. That decision came under scrutiny after the defeat, with reporters questioning whether the setup limited the Dutch attack and handed Morocco too much control.

Koeman, speaking after the match according to Reuters, rejected that reading of the game and argued that the tactical switch had achieved part of its purpose.

“With this defensive approach, we gave away much less than we did during the group matches,” Koeman said after the game.

“That was positive, but also we were less offensive.”

Koeman insists Morocco threat forced tactical rethink The Netherlands coach maintained that Morocco were a stronger opponent than the teams his side had faced earlier in the tournament and said the decision to change shape had been made after studying the opposition.

“You can think of the tactics whatever you like, but we gave away much less against a team much stronger than Sweden and Tunisia. And if I had to do it again, I would do it the same way again,” he said.

Koeman also suggested that the reaction to his plan would have been entirely different had the Netherlands protected their lead and seen out the game.

“I also know that if Morocco hadn’t equalised with that late goal, there would be all sorts of compliments for me as the Dutch coach. But now, probably, I'm going to be scolded for the fact that I chose five defenders.”

The exchange became increasingly tense when Koeman was pressed further on whether the approach represented an overly cautious mindset from the Dutch side. The coach responded by drawing a line between outside criticism and internal decision-making.

“You will criticise me, and that's your right, but you watch football from the sidelines,” Koeman said.

“I'm with the team. I knew what needed to be improved. This is how I improved it. And once again, if I had to do it again, I would have done exactly the same.”

Koeman was particularly firm in denying that the Netherlands had shown fear against Morocco. He pointed to the presence of three forwards in his starting structure and said the system was meant to create a better defensive platform rather than dilute attacking intent.

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“It was not about being afraid. That's not what it was about at all. Why afraid? I mean, we had three strikers on the field,” he said.

“This is about a better defensive position, not out of fear, but based on an analysis of the opposition, and we can keep discussing this until tomorrow evening.”

“You have your opinion, with all due respect, that's fine. But I have a different view.”

The defeat leaves Koeman facing difficult questions over both his tactical choices and his future with the national team. Morocco, meanwhile, advanced to the Round of 16, where they will face Canada in Houston on Saturday.