Home / Sports / Football / Lionel Messi back in training with PSG despite suspension

Lionel Messi back in training with PSG despite suspension

AP |
May 08, 2023 06:33 PM IST

PSG announced Messi's return on its website, posting a picture of the former Barcelona player running with a ball at the club's training ground.

Lionel Messi returned to training Monday with his Paris Saint-Germain teammates less than a week after being suspended by the French league club.

Paris Saint-Germain's Argentine forward Lionel Messi (AFP)
Paris Saint-Germain's Argentine forward Lionel Messi (AFP)

PSG announced Messi's return on its website, posting a picture of the former Barcelona player running with a ball at the club's training ground.

The club did not say whether the World Cup winner would be available for PSG's next league game against Ajaccio on Saturday. With four games left to play, PSG tops the standings with a six-point lead over Lens.

Messi missed practice last Monday while he was on a promotional trip to Saudi Arabia, and the French club announced his suspension a day later. PSG has not specified the length of the suspension, though French media reported it to be two weeks.

Messi later apologized to the club and his teammates for traveling without PSG’s permission.

He is not expected to extend his contract with PSG beyond this season. Reports have linked him to Inter Miami in Major League Soccer, a return to Barcelona, and a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia.

Messi joined PSG in 2021 after winning every major title with Barcelona. The Catalan club that Messi called home from the age of 13 couldn’t afford to keep him because of large debts and the Spanish league's financial regulations.

PSG fans hoped Messi’s arrival would result in an elusive Champions League title. Instead, the Qatari-backed club was eliminated in the round of 16 in consecutive seasons.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
psg lionel messi
psg lionel messi
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 08, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out