Lionel Messi to not retire at Inter Miami, decides on sensational future transfer: Report

The football world went into a state of frenzy when Lionel Messi decided to join MLS side Inter Miami on a two-and-a-half-year contract in July 2023. Nobody expected such a move, considering that the Argentine genius is still in top form and had won the 2022 World Cup. Lionel Messi during a MLS match.(Getty Images via AFP)

The former Barcelona star is a vital cog for Tata Martino's side. Miami are leading the standings with four matches to go. But it looks like Messi has already decided to not retire at the club.

Also Read | Barcelona extend perfect start in La Liga with 6th win but loses Ter Stegen

According to El Nacional, Messi will join his boyhood club Newell's Old Boys after his contract expires. In the past, Messi has expressed his desire to return to his boyhood. In 2016, he said, "If I go back to Argentina tomorrow, which I would love, the club I would be play for would be Newell's."

He also told TyC Sports, "My dream is to play at Newell's but I don't know what will happen, and a part of that doubt is due to the way the country is at the moment."

"I have a family and my children come first, and then me, I want them to grow up in a calm place, being able to enjoy life with security. It is very ugly to see the things that happen in Argentina, that you can go out on the street and people want to rob you and that they can kill you," he added.

Messi was back in action last week, since his ankle injury in the Copa America final in July. In his return, he bagged a brace vs Philadelphia Union in a 3-1 win, which saw his tally for the season go to 14 MLS goals and 14 assists. Miami also have a nine-point lead over second-placed FC Cincinnati, and they will also look grab the Supporter's Shield.