Marcus Rashford's strong-worded response after critics question 'commitment to Manchester United’

After scoring a career-high 30 goals last campaign, Marcus Rashford has been in poor form this season, scoring only five goals so far. He once again faced the heat after Manchester United's 1-0 win against Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Thursday. Manchester United's Marcus Rashford in action.(REUTERS)

Filling in up front for the injured Rasmus Hojlund, the England international was invisible throughout the match. Brazilian midfielder Casemiro came to United's rescue with a late winner, heading in a low-bouncing free-kick from Bruno Fernandes.

Writing in the Players' Tribune, Rashford sent a huge reaction message to the recent criticism put on him by fans and experts. "Listen, I’m not a perfect person. When I make a mistake, I’ll be the first one to put my hand up and say that I need to do better,” he wrote. “But if you ever question my commitment to Man United, that’s when I have to speak up. It’s like somebody questioning my entire identity, and everything I stand for as a man," he wrote.

He felt that his character was being attacked, rather than his form or football qualities. "It can’t just be about me as a 26-year-old lad on a night out, or a lad getting a parking ticket," he wrote.

"It’s got to be about how much my car costs, guessing my weekly salary, my jewelry or even my tattoos. It’s got to be about my body language, and questioning my morals, and speculating about my family, and my football future. There’s a tone to it that you don’t get with all footballers. Let’s just leave it at that."

Furthermore, he begged fans to have 'a bit more humanity.' "I can take any criticism. I can take any headline. From podcasts, social media and the papers. I can take it. But if you start questioning my commitment to this club and my love for football and bringing my family into it, then I’d simply ask you to have a bit more humanity," he responded.

Rashford has also been having off-field issues, after reportedly going to a Belfast nightclub in late January before missing the next day's training due to illness. The incident has deteriorated his relationship with Erik ten Hag reportedly and they are barely talking to each other.