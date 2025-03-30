Soccer-Flick hails free-scoring Barcelona after 4-1 win over Girona

BARCELONA, - Barcelona coach Hansi Flick was delighted to see his ideas and attacking philosophy taking shape as his team beat Girona 4-1 on Sunday in a high-scoring encounter that has become a recurring theme this season. HT Image

With the victory, Flick's Barcelona have scored four or more goals in 20 matches in all competitions this season as Sunday's win moved them three points clear of second-placed Real Madrid in the title race.

"This reflects our idea, we want to attack. We want to create chances - not just chances to score, but to create chances constantly," Flick told reporters.

"That's what I love about this team, it's what we always want... They always want to score goals.

"When you watch our counter-attack, I didn't just see the striker or the attacking midfielder, but even Frenkie de Jong was running really fast."

Girona did not make things easy, however, with goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga making several saves in the first half while Flick also praised their defence for keeping Barca scoreless until an unfortunate own goal just before the break.

"I think the first half was very good. Maybe we missed one or two more goals, but we have to admit that Girona defend very well," he said.

"They know how to keep the ball, they are excellent in possession."

But Robert Lewandowski came to the rescue at 1-1 as the 36-year-old netted twice to guide Barcelona to the win. The Polish striker also extended his tally at the top of LaLiga's scoring chart to 25 goals.

"I know Lewandowski wants to win the Pichichi . But the important thing is that the team wins. At the beginning of the season, I gave him my full confidence," Flick said.

"Lewandowski has been scoring crucial goals this season. I don't like to talk about individual players, but he's a special player. I'm also very happy for Ferran , it was a very important goal."

With nine games left, Barcelona's home game against Real Madrid in May might decide where the LaLiga trophy ends up but Flick is not looking too far ahead yet.

"There's still a long way to go before El Clasico. We'll have to show our strength and it won't be easy," the German said.

"This league season can throw up some nice surprises and that's good for the competition."

