Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Soccer-Villa get triple returning-player boost ahead of Brugge clash

Reuters |
Mar 11, 2025 09:35 PM IST

SOCCER-C

March 11 - Aston Villa were handed a major boost on Tuesday ahead of the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie against Club Brugge as coach Unai Emery said three key players would return to the squad.

HT Image
HT Image

Villa won 3-1 at the Belgian champions last week and will have forward Marco Asensio, midfielder Amadou Onana and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez back for Wednesday's return leg having missed Saturday's Premier League win over Brentford.

" are both in the squad, Onana as well is coming back," Emery told a press conference.

Midfielder Ross Barkley, forward Donyell Malen and defender Andres Garcia all remain out.

Villa are aiming for their first European Cup quarter-final appearance in more than 40 years, but will not be taking their two-goal advantage for granted, Emery said.

"The match can change so quickly... The respect of them is massive," the coach added.

" to follow the same game plan. We are ready to compete, in case there is extra-time and penalties."

Villa won Europe's elite club competition in 1982 and should they progress on Wednesday, will face either six-times champions Liverpool or Paris St Germain in the quarter-finals.

"The challenge we have in the Champions League is a huge ," Emery added. "To achieve something as a club and for the supporters. Something for history and for us as professionals.

"To it, the challenge is to think that anything can happen. We have to follow the same idea as before. The result is 3-1 but they can score and we have experiences against Celtic, when we were winning 2-0 and in five minutes we were drawing." Villa Park England Aston Villa Club Brugge

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
See More
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On