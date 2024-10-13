Harmanpreet Singh headlines new HIL players auction

NEW DELHI: Auction paddles being raised constantly, and crores of rupees being spent on players followed by high-fives among franchises on winning their bids. The first of a three-day auction for the revamped Hockey India League (HIL) ended with 54 of the 72 players going under the hammer. HI president Dilip Tirkey (with paddle) at the Hockey India League auction held in New Delhi on Sunday. (Hockey India Photo)

India skipper Harmanpreet Singh was the costliest buy, the drag-flicker being sold to Soorma Hockey Club for ₹78 lakh. Most teams bid for the Paris Olympics top-scorer with 10 goals before he was picked by the JSW Sports-owned outfit.

India forward and Paris Olympics hero Abhishek was the second highest buy at ₹72 lakh, going to Shrachi Sports-owned Bengal Tigers. India vice-captain Hardik Singh went to UP Rudras for ₹70 lakh after intense bidding here on Sunday.

“I was part of HIL seven years back as a player. I see a lot of difference from then. Earlier, overseas players were given preference in the auction but you’ve seen how our players are earning higher bids, and deservingly so,” said Sardar Singh, who is a mentor with Delhi SG Pipers.

“Things have changed. Indian players deserve this kind of money. It is also very inspiring for upcoming juniors. If they perform, they will get what they deserve.”

The players have been bought for three years, while the bid amount is per year.

The most expensive overseas player was drag-flicker Gonzalo Peillat, who guided Germany to the 2023 World Cup and silver at the Paris Olympics. The defender was sold to Hyderabad Toofans for ₹68 lakh. Dutchman Jip Janssen, another drag-flicker, was the fifth costliest buy at ₹54 lakh.

Twice Olympic bronze medallist Gurjant Singh was the first pick, going to Soorma Hockey Club for ₹19 lakh. All players sold on Sunday had a base price of ₹10 lakh. The auction began with the names of current India team players who medalled in Paris taken up.

Other notable Indians to be sold included Mandeep Singh ( ₹25 lakh to Team Gonasika), former captain Manpreet Singh ( ₹42 lakh to Team Gonasika), Sukhjeet Singh ( ₹42 lakh to Bengal Tigers), Sumit ( ₹46 lakh to Hyderabad Toofans), Jugraj Singh ( ₹48 lakh to Bengal Tigers and Shamsher Singh ( ₹42 lakh to Delhi SG Pipers).

Other notable buys included defender and first-rusher Amit Rohidas ( ₹48 lakh to Tamil Nadu Dragons), Jugraj Singh ( ₹48 lakh to Tigers) and Sumit ( ₹46 lakh to Toofans).

Among overseas goalkeepers, Ireland’s David Harte was the top buy ( ₹32 lakh to TN Dragons). Germany’s Jean-Paul Danneberg ( ₹27 lakh to Toofans), Dutch Pirmin Blaak ( ₹25 lakh to Tigers), and Belgium’s Vincent Vanasch ( ₹23 lakh to Soorma), Indian goalkeepers Suraj Karkera ( ₹22 lakh to Team Gonasika) and Pawan ( ₹15 lakh by Delhi SG Pipers) were also bought.

The auction wasn’t without issues. It had to be halted a couple of times due to confusion among the teams over the lot of players and withdrawals.

Interestingly, while seven of the men’s teams remained the same from the day of the announcement, one team changed owners just ahead of the auction. The Ranchi franchise that was bought by Navoyam Sports Ventures pulled out as it already owns women’s Odisha outfit.

The owners would have had two teams playing in opposite venues as the men’s tournament – December 28 to February 1 – will be played in Rourkela, Odisha while the women’s tournament – December 28 to January 26 – will be played in Jharkhand capital Ranchi.

The new owner – Tarini Prasad Mohanty – bought the franchise just ahead of the auction and shifted the base to Visakhapatnam, naming it Team Gonasika.

Vedanta-owned Kalinga Lancers announced former India high performance director David John as strategy director and former India goalkeeper AB Subbaiah as team manager.

JSW Sports has brought in former India skipper Rani Rampal as mentor of the women’s team.

The men’s auction will continue on Monday, while the women’s auction will take place on Tuesday.

Each team has a purse of ₹4 crore to buy 24 players, 16 of them Indians (including a mandatory four juniors) and eight overseas players.