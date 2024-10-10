Menu Explore
HIL to kick things off with players’ auction

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 10, 2024 10:47 PM IST

New Delhi: Over 1,000 players will go under the hammer in the three-day Hockey India League (HIL) players’ auction that will take place here from October 13-15. While Sunday and Monday have been dedicated for the men’s auction, women players will be picked on Tuesday.

More than 1000 players will enter the HIL auction later this month. (Hockey India)
Out of the 1,000 players, over 400 are Indian while 150 foreign players have registered for the December 28 to February 1 tournament that will be played between eight teams at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

The men’s auction will ‘pushback’ with India’s bronze medal-winning team from the Paris Olympics featuring top stars like captain Harmanpreet Singh, vice-captain Hardik Singh, seasoned players like Manpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh among others.

Interestingly, former players like Rupinder Pal Singh, Birendra Lakra and Dharamvir Singh have also registered.

International icons including Arthur van Doren, Alexander Hendrickx, Gonzalo Peillat, Jip Janssen, Thierry Brinkman and Dayaan Cassiem.

The women’s league will feature six teams and will be held at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi from December 28 to January 26. Around 250 Indians and 70 overseas players have registered for the auction.

Goalkeeper Savita, captain Salima Tete, rising star and drag-flicker Deepika, the most-capped Indian women’s player Vandana Katariya and Lalremsiami among others have registered for the auction.

Former India players like Yogita Bali, Lilima Minz and Namita Toppo have also entered their names.

Big international names include Delfina Merino, Charlotte Stapenhorst, Maria Granatto, Rachael Lynch and Nike Lorenz.

Over 600 players have registered for the lowest base price category of 2 lakh while 250 have entered their names for the 5 lakh class. An additional 250 players have put their names in the top tier 10 lakh category.

Each team will consist of 24 players, including 16 Indians (with a mandatory inclusion of four juniors) and eight overseas players.

Catch all the Latest T20 World Cup 2024 news and Live Cricket Score along with World Cup 2024 Schedule and World Cup 2024 Points Table related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
