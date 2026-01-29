Hockey: ‘Rested’ Manpreet misses out on core probables spot

NEW DELHI: Former India skipper Manpreet Singh on Thursday did not even make the list of 33 core probables let alone the Indian hockey team that will take part in the Rourkela and Hobart legs of the FIH Pro League in February.

HT had reported earlier this week that the 33-year-old, who has been a core member of the team ever since his debut in 2011, will not make the cut despite being in top form. The official reason being given is that the two-time Olympic bronze medallist has been rested.

Other important names missing from the probables list are goalkeeper Krishan Bahadur Pathak and forward Dilpreet Singh.

“Post the Hockey India League (HIL), we felt this was the right time to rotate the squad. We’ve rested a few senior players to manage workload while rewarding performances from players who’ve earned their opportunity,” India chief coach Craig Fulton said in a statement.

“The Pro League legs in Rourkela and Hobart are an important part of the selection process as we move towards finalising the World Cup and Asian Games squad.”

While managing workload can be understood, being dropped from core probables comes as a shocker.

India are due to play four games in Rourkela (against Belgium and Argentina) from February 11-15 before they leave for Hobart where they will face hosts Australia and Spain in four more games from February 21-25. The core probables camp will be held in Rourkela from February 1-7 before a likely 24-member team is announced for the two legs.

Interestingly, Manpreet is on the cusp of history. With 411 international caps, he is only one shy of the record for most India games held by former India skipper and current Hockey India (HI) president Dilip Tirkey.

Manpreet has been in top form of late. After a solid 2025, the Khel Ratna awardee also guided Ranchi Royals to the HIL final this week, winning multiple Player-of-the-Match awards. Fulton is also impressed with Manpreet’s fitness, who is easily among the fastest members of the team.

So what could be the reason behind this decision? It has been learnt this could also be a disciplinary action for an incident that took place last month. Only time will tell whether this “rest” is temporary or permanent.

India are next scheduled to play eight more Pro League games in Rotterdam and London in June which will immediately be followed by the World Cup in August and Asian Games in September-October.

It has been learnt that Manpreet’s name currently doesn’t figure in the Schengen visa list. The good news for Manpreet is that a lot could change from now till June.

If Manpreet is not picked for the European leg of Pro League, it is unlikely that HI will send a player to either the World Cup or the Asian Games, which offers a direct ticket to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, without match practice.

Since the retirement of former India captain Sardar Singh, Manpreet has been the true anchor and playmaker of the team in multiple competitions.

However, there is an influx of youngsters, which the HI selection committee was aiming for, with the most notable name being HIL Player-of-the-Tournament Amandeep Lakra.

The camp will feature Pawan, Suraj Karkera, Mohith Honnenahalli Shashikumar and Princedeep Singh as goalkeepers. The defensive unit features Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sanjay, skipper Harmanpreet Singh, Jugraj Singh, Sumit, Poovanna Chandura Boby, Yashdeep Siwach, Nilam Sanjeep Xess and Lakra.

In the midfield, the group includes Rajinder Singh, Manmeet Singh, Hardik Singh, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Vishnu Kant Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Nilakanta Sharma and Rosan Kujur.

Rounding off the list, the forward line is made up of Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Shilanand Lakra, Mandeep Singh, Araijeet Singh Hundal, Angad Bir Singh, Uttam Singh, Selvam Karthi, Aditya Arjun Lalage and Maninder Singh.