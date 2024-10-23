India vs Germany Hockey LIVE Score: Harmanpreet-led IND eye Paris 2024 revenge in bilateral series opener vs GER
India vs Germany Hockey LIVE Score: IND take on GER in the opener of their bilateral series, in New Delhi on Wednesday.
India vs Germany Hockey LIVE Score: In what is expected to be a thriller, the Indian men's hockey team take on Germany in the first match of their two-Test bilateral series, at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi, on Wednesday. India will also be aiming for Paris Olympics 2024 revenge, where they lost 2-3 to Germany in the semi-finals, and had to settle for bronze in the third-place playoff match later....Read More
Speaking during the pre-match press conference, India head coach Craig Fulton said, "It’s a special feeling to be back at this iconic venue, where my international journey began nearly three decades ago. To return here, but this time as the coach of the Indian national team, is truly remarkable. Playing a series against a top team like Germany in front of passionate home fans adds to the significance of the occasion. So, yes, life has indeed come full circle for me, and I’m looking forward to guiding this talented group of players in such an important series. It’s a moment of pride and reflection for me personally, and I hope we can deliver a memorable performance."
Both sides have faced each other in 19 men's hockey matches, with India leading 7-8 in head-to-head. Four matches have ended in draws, and Germany have defeated India twice this year. Speaking ahead of the match, India captain Harmanpreet said, "Intensity will be same as it was in Paris, but I think what is important is to learn from every match, whether you win or lose. Every team follows 2 to 3 structures, and our focus will be on that."
This series will also see international return to the national capital after a decade. The Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium is expected to be packed!
Speaking ahead of the match, India head coach Fulton said, "We will also have Rajinder Singh and Aditya Arjun Lalage make their international debut during this series, they have shown a lot of promise during the training camp."
Germany beat India 3-2 in the Paris Olympics semi-final and Harmanpreet and Co. had to settle for bronze in the third-place playoff match vs Spain. Meanwhile, Germany had to claim bronze in the final to Netherlands.
Goalkeepers: Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Suraj Karkera
Defenders: Jarmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Varun Kumar, Sanjay, Sumit, Nilam Sanjeep Xess
Midfielders: Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad (vice-captain), Vishnu Kant Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Mohd. Raheel Mouseen, Rajinder Singh
Forwards: Mandeep Singh, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Aditya Arjun Lalage, Dilpreet Singh, Shilananda Lakra
Welcome to our live coverage of the IND vs GER bilateral series opener, in New Delhi on Wednesday. It is expected to be a thrillerr and Harmanpreet and Co. will be eyeing Paris 2024 revenge!