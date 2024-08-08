How did India perform on Day 12 of Paris Olympics 2024? Check full results

Indian fans were left extremely disappointed on Day 12 of the ongoing Paris Olympics 2024. Mirabai Chanu failed to add to India's medal tally as she narrowly missed out on a bronze. Mirabai bagged a best lift of 88kg in snatch, which put her in contention for bronze. But she managed only a best lift of 111kg ahead of the clean and jerk rounds, registering a total of 199kg. She finished in fourth position, missing out on a historic second Olympic medal. India's Mirabai Chanu competes during the clean and jerk stage of the women's 49kg weightlifting event at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris.(PTI)

Meanwhile in wrestling, Vinesh Phogat got disqualified from the women's 50kg gold medal match, as she failed to make the weight on the morning of the bout. She was reportedly found to be 100gm overweight. Phogat also retired a day after disqualification. Taking to X, she wrote, "Wrestling won match against me, I lost... Your dreams and my courage are shattered. I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024. I will forever be indebted to all of you. Sorry".

Indi's disappointment in wrestling wasn't just restricted to Vinesh as Antim Panghal lost her women's 53kg Round of 16 bout. In table tennis, India, consisting of Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra and Archana Ghosh, lost 1-3 to Germany in the women's team table tennis quarter-final.

In athletics, there was plenty of action for India as Avinash Sable came 11th in the men's 3000m steeplechase final, with a time of 8:14:18s. Meanwhile, Jyothi Yarraji came seventh in the women's 100m hurdles heats.

RESULTS ON PARIS OLYMPICS 2024 DAY 12-

Weightlifting:

Mirabai Chanu finishes 4th in women's 49kg weightlifting with total lift of 199kg

Wrestling:

Vinesh Phogat disqualified from women's 50kg gold medal match after failing to make weight

Antim Panghal loses to Zeynep Yetgil 10-0 in women's 53kg round of 16

Table tennis:

India (Sreeja Akula, Manika Batra and Archana Girish Kamath) lose 1-3 to Germany in women's team quarterfinal

Athletics:

Sarvesh Kushare finishes 25th men's high jump qualification

Jyothi Yarraji finishes seventh in women's 100m hurdles heats

Suraj Panwar and Priyanka Goswami fail to finish in mixed team marathon race walk relay event

Annu Rani finishes 15th with best throw of 55.81m, fails to qualify for final

Avinash Sable finishes 11th in men's 3000m steeplechase final with time of 8:14.18s