Indian men's team challenge in archery ends in quarterfinal

The Indian men's archery team, comprising the likes of stalwart Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav, came up short against a fired up young Turkish team to be knocked out 2-6 in the quarterfinals at the Olympics here on Monday. India's Dhiraj Bommadevara, left, Tarundeep Rai, center, and Pravin Ramesh Jadhav, right, compete during the men's archery(AP)

India's success hinged a lot on whether Tarundeep could show the way and young Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav were ready to rise up to the challenge. But nothing of that sort happened.

The final scoreline read, 53-57, 52-55, 55-54, 54-58.

India did snatch the third set after losing the first two, but Turkey finally quelled the challenge with a dominating fourth set where they shot four 10s, and two 9s in their 58, while India could muster only 54 with a rank bad effort that landed in the blue zone and fetched them just seven points.