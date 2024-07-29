Paris 2024: Five things to watch out for on Day 4

NEW DELHI India went medal-less on Monday after shooters Ramita Jindal (women) and Arjun Babuta (men) finished seventh and fourth respectively in the 10m air rifle finals at the National Shooting Centre in Chateauroux. Another opportunity was lost when the Indian men’s archery team lost 2-6 to Turkey in the quarter-finals. India's Manu Bhaker. (AFP)

But a new day brings new hope. Here’s a list of things to watch out for on Tuesday:

Shooting

Manu Bhaker will again be in medal contention for India on Tuesday as the 22-year-old along with Sarabjot Singh will take part in the 10m air pistol mixed team bronze playoff against South Korean opponents. Prithviraj Tondaiman could also be in contention provided he reaches the men’s trap final with two qualification rounds left on Tuesday.

Time: 1 PM

Hockey

After the second round of matches, the Indian men’s team are in third place in Pool B behind reigning champions Belgium and Australia. India, who beat New Zealand and then drew against Argentina, play Ireland on Tuesday, the lowest ranked team in the pool at No.11. Though Ireland have lost both their matches so far, they gave stiff competition to both Belgium and Australia.

Time: 4:45PM

Boxing

Amit Panghal will be out to make a statement when he takes the ring in men’s 51kg Round of 16 against Zambia’s Patrick Chinyemba (ZAM). Preeti Pawar, in women’s 54kg, will face Colombian Yeni Marcela Arias Castaneda in the Round of 16. Jaismine will start her campaign against Filipino Nesthy Petecio in women’s 57kg Round of 32.

Time: 7:16PM onwards

Gymnastics

Team United States of America’s Simone Biles is on course to win her first Olympic gold medal since the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro in the women’s team final in artistic gymnastics

Time: 9:45PM

Swimming

There will be three swimming finals on Tuesday. Women’s 100m backstroke, men’s 800m freestyle and men’s 4x200m freestyle relay finals will be held on Tuesday.

Time: 12:26AM onwards (Wednesday)