Paris 2024: Five things to watch out for on Day 9

New Delhi There will be three big India specific matches to look forward to on Sunday which could swell India’s medals tally from the three that the shooters have claimed so far. Hockey, badminton and boxing are the three disciplines to keep an eye on with India taking on Great Britain in the quarters, Lakshya Sen in semis action and Lovlina Borgohain a win away from an assured medal. Lakshya Sen will face reigning Olympic gold medallist Viktor Axelsen in the semi-finals at the Paris Olympics on Sunday. (REUTERS)

Here are the five things to look forward to on Sunday:

Hockey

In a repeat of last edition’s quarter-final, the Indian men’s hockey team will face old rival Great Britain for a place in the semi-finals. The last time around India won 3-1, will they be able to do an encore? In fact that was the last time India last beat Great Britain with the last four matches ending in three losses and one draw. The winner will face the winner of the other quarter-final between reigning world champions Germany and Rio 2016 winners Argentina.

Time: 1:30PM

Boxing

Lovlina Borgohain is just one win away from an assured medal at the Paris Olympics. It is a brilliant chance for the Indian to claim a second successive medal in boxing. However, she faces top seed Li Qian in the women’s 75kg quarter-finals. The last bout the two played, Lovlina lost.

Time: 3:02PM

Badminton

Lakshya Sen has the responsibility of continuing India’s trend of medalling at the Olympics after Saina Nehwal (London 2012) and PV Sindhu (Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020) stood on the podium the last three times. But up next in men’s singles, the 2022 Commonwealth Games champion face reigning gold medallist Viktor Axelsen with the Dane having a 7-1 record against the Indian.

Time: 3:30PM

Tennis

In a clash of generations, Novak Djokovic will be up against Carlos Alcaraz in one of the biggest match ups at the Paris Olympics. Their head-to-head is an equal 3-3 with the Spaniard winning the last time, claiming the Wimbledon title in three straight sets. On clay too the record is equal is 1-1 with the Serb coming out on top at the 2023 French Open semi-final.

Time: 3:30PM

Athletics

The big one, the men’s 100m final. We have seen Jamaican legend Usain Bolt dominate the track for three successive Olympics. Who will do so this time around? We saw Italian Marcell Jacobs spring surprise three years back in Tokyo. Who will it be this time around? Noah Lyles or someone else?

Time: 1:20AM (Monday)