Where are the gold medals? Team USA sinks unexpectedly at the Paris Olympics 2024

While Team USA might be leading the total medal count at the Paris 2024 Olympics, the most decorated country in the tournament has not racked up enough gold medals as expected. The USA failed to collect a gold medal on day three of the Games. By the end of day two, the USA had three gold medals to its name. After day 3, the country dropped to the 6th ranking in the medal tally. Hopes are pinned on LeBron James and the USA men's basketball team to get their gold tally up at the Paris Olympics 2024.(AFP)

Day 3 may not have brought any gold, but Team USA's athletic talent shone through with six bronze and two silver medals. Swimming saw four wins, with Katie Grimes clinching a silver medal and Emma Weyant, Luke Hobson, and Ryan Murphy securing bronze.

Skateboarders Jagger Eaton and Nyjah Huston won silver and bronze medals each, and Nick Itkin won bronze in Fencing. In one of the most anticipated events of the tournament, Team USA’s gymnastics (men) won a bronze medal - their first in 16 years.

However, the fortunes of Team USA might turn soon with women’s gymnastics, basketball, and track and field events coming up.

There's still hope

The women’s basketball team will be aiming to clinch its 8th gold medal. Diana Taurasi, A’ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum and other WNBA stars are a part of the roster. USA beat Japan on day 2 by 102-76 led by Wilson and Breanna Stewart.

"I think we were all just eager and excited to play, and we had to play to our strengths," Wilson said after the game. "Our strengths are our depth and our height, and we tried to punish them in the paint."

The men’s basketball team is also one for the ages. Stephen Curry and Lebron James were called up to play in a bid to secure a gold medal. After a disappointing exit in the 2023 FIBA Championship, Team USA is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the men’s basketball team don’t lose out on a gold. USA defeated Serbia 110-84 in its opening game. Kevin Durant led with 23 points and Lebron James chipped with 21 points.

“It felt good to make some shots,” Durant said after the game. “Everybody played their role pretty well tonight. My role was to come in, provide patience and shot making for the team, go out and knock ‘em down.”

The men’s and women’s basketball teams are favourites for a gold medal for USA.