'Anguished by his passing away': PM Narendra Modi pays tribute to Milkha Singh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid his tributes to legendary India sprinter Milkha Singh, who passed away at the age of 91 after a month long battle with Covid-19. In a tweet, PM Modi said that Milkha Singh inspired millions around the world, and added that India have lost a colossal sportsperson.

"In the passing away of Shri Milkha Singh Ji, we have lost a colossal sportsperson, who captured the nation’s imagination and had a special place in the hearts of countless Indians. His inspiring personality endeared himself to millions. Anguished by his passing away," PM Modi tweeted.

Also read: Legendary India sprinter Milkha Singh passes away at 91

"I had spoken to Shri Milkha Singh Ji just a few days ago. Little did I know that it would be our last conversation. Several budding athletes will derive strength from his life journey. My condolences to his family and many admirers all over the world," he added.

I had spoken to Shri Milkha Singh Ji just a few days ago. Little did I know that it would be our last conversation. Several budding athletes will derive strength from his life journey. My condolences to his family and many admirers all over the world. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2021





The Padma Shri awardee was 91 and is survived by his golfer son Jeev Milkha Singh and three daughters.

Also read: Nirmal Kaur, Milkha Singh's wife, dies after fighting Covid-19 for 3 weeks

As per news agency PTI, his condition turned critical this evening as he developed complications, including fever and dipping oxygen saturation levels, after a bout with Covid-19, in the Intensive Care Unit of the PGIMER hospital in Chandigarh.

(With PTI inputs)