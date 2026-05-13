Champions like Premlall, Reitan and Gill spotlight the importance of perseverance

Heading into the PGA Championship, the much-underrated second of the four major championships of the season, some phenomenal performances resulted in several champions who will not be traveling to Aronimink this week but are sure to make some noise in their future. Yurav Premlall with his trophy. (DP World Tour)

All these stories highlight the importance of perseverance – a characteristic that is vital in every sphere of life, but paramount in sports. There are so many factors that impact results, including the fact that you could be playing at your finest, but those are also the days when someone else walks away with all the glory because the other person played slightly better than you. Sport can be cruel that way.

If I had to pick one among these champions stories, it would be Yurav Premlall, the 23-year-old South African of Indian origin. Playing the Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship on the DP World Tour, Premlall broke all existing Tour records with his stunning 14-shot victory margin. He missed being on the same pedestal as the legendary Tiger Woods by just one shot.

Woods had won the 2000 US Open by 15 shots, while the record for a full DP World Tour event was held by one of Premlall’s heroes – Ernie Els at the BMW Asian Open in 2005 (13 shots).

Premlall was playing on a Category 18 card before his win, having finished tied 98th in the final stage of the Qualifying School last year. It’s better than not having any status at all, but it is actually one of the worst possible cards to have as a professional. There is no guarantee that you will get starts, certainly not in the bigger events, and that leads to a very uncertain schedule.

Having missed cuts in his home events in South Africa, Premlall reached India the week before the Hero Indian Open in a precarious position. But two weeks in India – DP World-PGTI Open at Classic Golf Resort (Hotel Planner Tour event) and the Hero Indian Open – were solid middle-of-the-pack finishes and would have boosted his confidence.

After starting with five birdies in his first 16 holes, there was some early indication that he was in good nick in Spain, but Thursday ended badly when he closed with a bogey and a double for a two-under par round of 70.

With that strong golf swing of his, Premlall bounced back with a 64 on Friday, which matched the lowest round of the tournament until then, and then smashed back-to-back 63s over the weekend to finish on 28-under par.

That’s just the kind of career-changing week you want when you are trying to elevate your game to the potential you believe you have.

It could have been a very similar story for American Jhared Hack on the Hotel Planner Tour at the Italian Challenge Open.

Hack, winner of the Qualifying School on the PGTI and a winner in his first tournament on the Indian domestic tour – the Chhattisgarh Open - played the tournament courtesy of his second-placed finish at the DP World PGTI Open, which was co-sanctioned by the Hotel Planner Tour. A 62 and a 66 helped him reach 16-under at the halfway stage without a single bogey. The weekend did not go as planned, but he was close to making his journeyman story even better.

Hack’s loss was Chris Wood’s gain. The tall Englishman is well known, having won the BMW PGA Championship and also played in the Ryder Cup. However, a debilitating back injury has led to a few years of pain and heartbreak as he has struggled.

But Wood never gave up. Last season, because he did not have any playing privileges, he even played on the MENA Tour. He won the Q School there, then won three titles, The Italian Challenge Open win puts him firmly on course to regain his DP World Tour card.