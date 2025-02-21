D Gukesh thinks ‘it is possible’ to overtake Magnus Carlsen’s peak rating, cautiously remarks ‘but I also understand…’

According to the current live Elo ratings, D Gukesh is the current India No. 1 and has lived up to his billing as the new World Chess Champion. The 18-year-old defeated Ding Liren at the World Chess Championship in Singapore last year. The result also saw him become the youngest-ever world champion in history. D Gukesh recently lost to Magnus Carlsen at the Weissenhaus Freestyle Chess Grand Slam event.(AP)

After the historic victory, Gukesh skipped 2024’s year-ending World Rapid and Blitz Championships in New York, as he was busy with felicitation ceremonies and also exhausted by his preparations for the World C’ship against Liren. He returned in action in 2025, participating at the Tata Masters in Wijk aan Zee in January. For most part of the tournament, he was on top of the standings and looked set to finish his campaign as champion. But then a defeat to Arjun Erigaisi in the final round, saw the Gukesh having to face R Praggnanandhaa in a title-deciding tiebreaker.

Praggnanandhaa reigned supreme as he defeated Gukesh to clinch the title. Despite his defeat, Gukesh’s performances during the tournament saw him topple Erigaisi from the India No. 1 position, and now he is currently World No. 3 with an Elo rating of 2787.2. Magnus Carlsen is on top with a 2833 rating, followed by American GM Hikaru Nakamura (2802).

Gukesh recently participated at the Weissenhaus Freestyle Chess Grand Slam, where he finished in eighth position. His winless run also saw him lose to Magnus Carlsen, who didn’t take part in the previous FIDE World C’ship cycle, and is not featuring in the current one too.

Carlsen is the current World No. 1 and his peak rating of 2882 is the highest in history. Carlsen is a five-time World Chess Champion, five-time World Rapid winner, and reigning (shared with Ian Nepomniachtchi) World Blitz title holder. He also has the record for the longest unbeaten streak at the elite level in classical chess at 125 games. The Norwegian declined to defend his World Chess Championship title in 2023, due to a lack of motivation.

‘I do think it is possible’: D Gukesh

Speaking at the sidelines of Weissenhaus Freestyle Grand Slam, Gukesh was asked if he could ever overtake Carlsen and become the highest-ever rated player in chess history. To everyone’s surprise, the youngster confidently responded, “I do think it is possible.”

“But I also understand that it is very challenging, especially since the ratings have in general, compared to a few years back, have been quite low at the top. So maybe in a few more years, it is possible but right now it in the near future, that it’s not that likely,” he added.

Gukesh’s peak FIDE Elo rating is 2794, which he achieved last year in October. He is expected to participate at the upcoming Paris Freestyle Grand Slam event, alongwith Erigaisi and Praggnanandhaa. Norway Chess 2025 will also see a showdown between Gukesh and Carlsen, and the Indian GM will be looking to stake his claim as one of the greatest in history.