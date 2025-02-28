Delhi HC quashes IOA’s Bihar ad hoc body

New Delhi: The Delhi high court has quashed an Indian Olympic Association (IOA’s) order constituting a five-member ad hoc committee to look into the affairs of Bihar Olympic Association (BOA), saying that the action did not satisfy the requirements of law. IOA president PT Usha. (PTI)

On January 1, the IOA had constituted an ad hoc committee to look into BOA’s affairs, in light of the observations and recommendations of the Single member fact finding commission of Mr Hemanta Kumar Kalita, Secretary General, Boxing Federation of India.

The commission, which was constituted by way of November 2024 order, in its report had observed that majority stake holders of BOA were unaware of the financial position and future planning and its decision making was poor. Single member fact finding commission, besides suggesting the constitution of an ad hoc committee had also recommended for re-election to elect a visionary board.

A bench of justice Sachin Datta in his February 24 order, released on Thursday noted that eight out of 15 IOA’s members of the executive council objected in writing regarding the President’s unilateral decision of appointing a single member fact finding commission and January 1 order was passed without affording an opportunity of hearing to the BOA.

IOA’s President, the court said, did not have the power to unilaterally take over the affairs of any state olympic association and the same had to be taken by the General Assembly.

“In view of the aforesaid, the respondent no.1/President, IOA cannot be considered to have the power to constitute an Ad Hoc Committee to “look after the affairs” of an SOA. Also, the affidavit filed on behalf of the respondent no.1 does not disclose as to whether any steps were taken to obtain any ratification of the Executive Council and/or the General Meeting in respect of the action taken by the President,” the court said in its order.

It added, “For the above reasons, I find that the impugned action on the part of the President, IOA in constituting an Ad-hoc Committee “to look after the affairs” of the Bihar Olympic Association does not satisfy the requirements of law.”

In its petition before the high court, the BOA, responsible for organising sporting events and promotion of sports within the state of Bihar, had asserted that the order was passed in contravention of the procedure set out under the Memorandum and Rules and Regulations of IOA and IOA’s president did not hold the power to unilaterally appoint a commission or a committee. The power, BOA in its petition argued by advocate Neha Singh said, lied exclusively with IOA’s General Assembly and the ad hoc committee could neither carry out BOA’s functions or probe into its working.

While, the IOA represented by advocate Vikash Singh asserted that its President had the absolute power to form a committee and implement its objectives including to do all the acts imperative for the development of sports and games in the country.

In his 17-page order, the court also directed the BOA to amend its Constitution for bringing it in line with the IOA’s Constitution and National Sports Code, 2011, and conduct elections to elect the members of its Executive Committee, within three months.