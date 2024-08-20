 Ding-Gukesh play out draw in prelude to World Championship - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Aug 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Ding-Gukesh play out draw in prelude to World Championship

BySusan Ninan
Aug 20, 2024 03:24 PM IST

The reigning world chess champion let go an opportunity to strike after Gukesh slipped up with a pawn push to d4 on move 18 in Round 1 of the Sinquefield Cup.

Bengaluru: It was supposed to be a prelude to their World Championship match later this year. It was also expected that neither Ding Liren nor D Gukesh would lay bare their preparation notes.

India’s D Gukesh plays world champion Ding Liren of China in Round 1 of the Sinquefield Cup in St. Lucia. (FIDE)
India’s D Gukesh plays world champion Ding Liren of China in Round 1 of the Sinquefield Cup in St. Lucia. (FIDE)

The reigning world champion and his 18-year-old challenger played out a draw in Round 1 of the Sinquefield Cup, their first encounter since the Indian teen won the Candidates tournament in April. They went into the game with Ding holding a 2-0 lead over Gukesh in classical chess, both his wins coming with the Black pieces. His most recent win against the Indian was at the Tata Steel Chess in January this year.

In St Louis on Monday too, Ding had a chance to make life difficult for Gukesh. This time with White. On move 18 after over a 20-minute think, Gukesh pushed his Black pawn to the d4 square and the engine instantly popped a single question mark above it (indicating an inaccuracy) and the evaluation bar shot up in White’s favour.

It drew a ‘Whhaat’ from GM Yasser Seirawan in the broadcast studio in St Louis. “That’s a lot of time for a move you don’t like!,” he would gasp. GM commentator, and R Pragnanandhaa’s coach Peter Svidler called it a “very surprising decision and a huge opportunity for Ding.” It was an invitation to allow White’s Queen on the h6 square. Not the most prudent call by the Indian because it opened up the path to be potentially mated on the kingside. Ding could push his rook to h4 next and fortify his assault. “This is Ding’s best chance to get somewhere in the game,” Svidler exclaimed.

With the opportunity staring at him, Ding – his hands resting on his face – retreated into a half hour think. He did play the anticipated Queen to h6 move but loosened the noose with a bd3 move next — which allowed Black to conjure an advanced passed pawn and a chance to drum up potential counterplay. Gukesh got away unscathed.

Earlier in the day, Gukesh was seen walking into the World Chess Hall of Fame in St Louis, the venue of the tournament, with his trainer Grzegorz Gajewski and father Rajni Kanth. The teen was recently gifted his first car — a swanky Mercedes-Benz E-class by his Chennai school in the run-up to his match.

He is currently perched at his highest-ever, world no 6 ranking with a rating of 2766. Contrastingly, the world champion, who is a wild card in the 10-player round robin tournament, has dropped to his lowest ranking since 2016. The Chinese GM is now placed at No 15 in the world. “I wanted to surprise him in the opening but also save my preparation,” Ding told GM and commentator Cristian Chirila on the broadcast after the game, allowing himself a smile, “I’m playing better now than I was in the beginning of the year. I played many training games with my seconds and although I lost many of them I got familiar with chess…I learned a lot from my losses.”

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Sports / Other Sports / Ding-Gukesh play out draw in prelude to World Championship
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On