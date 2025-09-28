DAVIS, Calif. — Freshman Caden Pinnick threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score and UC Davis rolled to a 34-12 victory over Weber State in a Big Sky Conference opener on Saturday night. Freshman Caden Pinnick has 2 TD passes, runs for score in UC Davis' 34-12 victory over Weber State

After a scoreless first quarter, Sloan Calder kicked a 33-yard field goal to give Weber State the lead at 12:13 in the second.

Pinnick answered with a 2-yard touchdown run at the end of a 14-play 75-yard drive and a 57-yard scoring strike to Carter Vargas. Hunter Ridley tacked on a 45-yard field goal on the final play of the half and the Aggies — ranked No. 8 in the latest FCS coaches poll — led 17-3.

Ridley and Calder traded third-quarter field goals.

Rex Connors scored on a direct snap from 2 yards out just 73 seconds into the final quarter and Pinnick hit Samuel Gbatu Jr. for an 85-yard touchdown to cap a drive that began one play earlier on the Aggies' 13-yard line for a 34-6 advantage with 8:59 remaining.

Pinnick completed 16 of 27 passes for 288 yards and carried 11 times for 48 yards for the Aggies . Gbatu had four receptions for 112 yards.

Jackson Gilkey had 138 yards on 14-for-22 passing and ran for 57 yards on 13 carries for the Wildcats . Backup Dijon Jennings tossed an 11-yard touchdown to Marcus Chretien with 3:03 left to play.

