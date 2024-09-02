Nitesh Kumar clinches Paralympic gold in badminton; India's second at Paris Games

Nitesh Kumar won India a second gold medal at the Paris Paralympics, as the shuttler defeated Daniel Bethell of Great Britain in a three-game thriller in men's singles SL3 final. It was the battle of the finest, as the two top seeds clashed for the gold medal; in the end, the highest-seeded Nitesh prevailed, beating Bethell 21-14, 18-21, 23-21 in a clash that lasted an hour and 20 minutes to win his first Paralympic medal. India's para-shuttler Nitesh Kumar in action(The Khel India - X)

This is India's third Paralympic medal in badminton; incidentally, all of India's badminton medals at the Paralympics have been gold. In the 2020 Tokyo Games, Pramod Bhagat (SL3) and Krishna Nagar (SH6) clinched top podiums.

SL3 is a classification for players who have moderate mobility challenges on one side of their body, both legs, or due to limb absence. These athletes compete standing on a half-width court, where their movement may be limited, but they still possess a full range of shot-making abilities.

Nitesh began the match with a commanding performance, showcasing impeccable defence and timing his smashes flawlessly to claim the first game 21-14. However, Bethell mounted a strong comeback in the second game, where the competition became fiercely contested.

With the score tied at 18-18, the British shuttler demonstrated remarkable resilience, securing three consecutive points to force a decider.

What followed was a true test of grit and endurance, as both players began to feel the strain of the prolonged rallies from the earlier games. The final game was all about maintaining focus and engaging in strategic rallies; over the course of 23 intense minutes, the match reached a thrilling climax.

Nitesh earned the first match point, but Bethell saved it, levelling the score at 20-20. The British shuttler then gained the advantage and a match point of his own, only for Nitesh to respond in kind.

In the end, the Indian top seed held his nerve, winning two consecutive points to clinch his first Paralympic medal.