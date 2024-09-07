Paris Paralympics: Navdeep throws personal best 47.32m to claim silver in men's javelin

India's Navdeep has won a men's javelin throw (F41) silver medal in Paris Paralympics, with a personal best effort of 47.32m. This was India's 29th medal and second for the day, taking them to 18th spot in the medal tally. Navdeep of India in action(REUTERS)

Starting the competition with a foul, the 23-year-old para-athlete from Haryana came up with 46.39 metres in his second attempt, propelling him to the second place. But it was his third throw that electrified the stadium.

With a remarkable throw of 47.32 metres, Navdeep shattered the Paralympic record and surged into lead, only for Iran's Iran's Beit Sayah Sadegh to better the Indian's mark and clinch the gold with a record-breaking effort of 47.64 metres in his fifth attempt.

India's medal tally at the Paralympics includes six gold, 10 silver, and 13 bronze, solidifying the country's position in the quadrennial extravaganza.